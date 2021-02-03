Ashley Graham Reveals Her Worst Self-Tan Fails and Shares Her Secrets to a Flawless Faux Glow

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Like any self-tanner fanatic, Ashley Graham knows that achieving the perfect faux glow takes years of trial and error. The supermodel tells PEOPLE exclusively she's suffered from every fake tan fail in the book, from "dark hands" to "boob sweat stains" on her stomach.

Now, with years of experience under her belt, Graham has mastered the art of streak-free self-tanning. And as the new brand ambassador of St. Tropez, she's ready to share her all-time favorite products and her secrets to flawless application.

"Are you ready? Get your pen and paper," the supermodel jokes, when asked to explain her self-tanning routine. "First and foremost, you have to exfoliate and shave beforehand. This is key. Make sure you don't use a harsh soap that's going to leave a residue on your body. When you're actually doing the self-tanner, a little goes a long way."

Graham swears by the St. Tropez Purity Self Tan Bronzing Water Face Mist ($30; ulta.com) and the St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse ($44; ulta.com), which she applies with a mitt and leaves on for about three hours. Her tip? "Put it on the mitt and then put it on your skin because it dries really fast, so you want to be able to manipulate it pretty quickly."

"A little bit goes a long way," she adds.

After three hours, rinse off the mousse in a lukewarm shower — not too hot because "you don't want to melt," Graham quips. Then, the next day, "bada bing, bada boom, you're glowing."

The model and activist's new role kicks off with her fronting St. Tropez's "You Set the Tone" campaign, which encourages people to "glow with confidence," according to the brand.

Speaking about the new partnership, Graham (a longtime fan of St. Tropez) says, it's "a dream come true."

"The products are so easy to use. I feel like if I can do it, you can do it," she shares. "I want to explain that to everyone and have them feel confident in using self-tanner."

Graham's beauty expertise doesn't stop at self-tanner — the star is also a self-proclaimed "master" at doing her own makeup (even when she's crunched for time).

"I can do the full beat within 30 minutes. I feel pretty good about it," she says, admitting, "I still really suck at my hair. I cannot do my hair to save my life. I'm such an air-dry person, so I've been using the same hair products since I was 15."

During the interview, the supermodel and new mom also reflected on how the fashion industry coped with the momentous events of 2020 and shared how she stayed inspired in spite of it all.

"I think that everybody's learned that we have to persevere. You have to learn how to change with the times. I think that fashion has always been really good about changing with the times and understanding how to progress and listen to the client and the customer about what are their needs and what are their desires for clothes."