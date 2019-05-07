This $5 Beauty Product Kept Ashley Graham’s Sleek Met Gala Ponytail Perfectly in Place

In case you missed it, everyone is talking about Ashley Graham’s ponytail. The supermodel’s sleek Met Gala updo — masterfully created by celebrity hairstylist, Justine Marjan — was decked out with tons of flashy hair clips and bedazzled barrettes, proving that hair accessories are clearly having a moment.

But Marjan said this gorgeous bubble ponytail wouldn’t have been possible without TRESemmé’s Anti-Frizz Smoothing Sheets, which are shockingly just under $5. “I love these @tresemme anti frizz sheets so I don’t have to worry about flyaways on the red carpet,” Marjan wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Not only did the TRESemmé sheets play an important role in taming Graham’s flyaways, but they were the key to securing all of her hair accessories, too. “Couldn’t have attached all the hair pins without using @tresemme anti frizz sheets first,” Marjan continued to rave about the $5 beauty product in an Instagram post. “Love how easy they are to smooth over a ponytail for that red carpet smooth finish.”

Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Image zoom Justine Marjan/Instagram

Designed to take on the go, the sheets are a quick fix to help fight frizz and create visibly smoother, shinier hair. Infused with a blend of argan oil, coconut oil, avocado oil, babassu oil, murumuru butter, and Vitamin E, these small sheets really pack a hydrating punch. Just glide a sheet over your hair for instant moisture and frizz reduction — they’re so easy to use, these little sheets will be your new secret weapon for combating humidity (no red carpet required).

Image zoom Walmart

Buy It! TRESemmé Anti-Frizz Smoothing Sheet, 6 Sheets, $4.98; walmart.com