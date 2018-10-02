Pretty Big Deal

Ashley Graham‘s taking her powerful voice to a new platform.

The always outspoken supermodel and body activist, 30, announced the launch of her first podcast, Pretty Big Deal, which premieres today.

“Throughout my teenage years and my career, I was often referred to as ‘pretty for a big girl,’” Graham said. She continued, “When I started to realize how much power words can have, I thought to myself, I am pretty, and I am big. I’m a pretty big deal!”

Throughout season one, Graham enlisted big time celebrities — including Kim Kardashian West, Gabrielle Union, Lindsay Vonn, Amy Schumer and more — to discuss everything from beauty to business in intimate conversations.

In the first episode with Kardashian West, 37, Graham and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star discuss motherhood, marriage, facing public scrutiny and leaving a legacy.

Graham said, “I’ve had many deep and thoughtful conversations with incredible game changers whom I admire, which is why I decided to start this podcast so everyone can join in and discuss the topics that matter to us most with people who are pretty big deals.”