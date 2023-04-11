Ashley Graham Laughs After Splitting Her Pants Doing Somersaults on Her Couch – See the Mishap!

Someone get Ashley Graham a new jumpsuit, quick

By Zizi Strater
Published on April 11, 2023 12:51 PM
Ashley Graham Laughs After Splitting Her Pants Doing Somersaults on Her Couch
Photo: Ashley Graham TikTok

Ashley Graham's supermodel style just isn't cut out for parkour.

The fashion industry trailblazer let her nearly 2 million TikTok followers in on a hilarious fashion mishap she had while doing her own stunts on her sofa.

In the 10-second video, Graham, 35, is rolling around on her black velvet couch in a full-body leather jumpsuit – to the tune of a viral audio clip that says, "My mom told me to just be myself, and people would like me," on top of a simple beat. Graham hops onto the couch, does a somersault, lands on her back, flips over and crawls off the sofa.

When she crawls off the couch, we can hear a tear followed by an "ohhh" from Graham, which is when she laughs and reveals a giant rip on the jumpsuit at her crotch caused by the acrobatics.

She captioned the laugh-worthy video with an equally funny take, "Yes, I do all my own stunts," because clearly modeling calls for a lot of clothing-endangering moves.

Fans in the comments couldn't get enough of the video, saying things like, "The fact that you looked horrified yet proud of yourself," and one fan even added a joke based on the audio: "you can be yourself, just not that."

Ashley Graham Laughs After Splitting Her Pants Doing Somersaults on Her Couch
Ashley Graham TikTok

This funny fashion mishap isn't the first for the model. On Instagram in 2019, she posted a funny series of photos as she tried to get out of a mesh shirt (with several helping hands).

"We all have those days, today was mine," she wrote alongside the snaps.

And in 2016, Graham opened up to PEOPLE about some of her past wardrobe malfunctions.

"I have had many a dress split up the back on me, whether it's a slit in the back, a zipper in that busts open," she shared of choosing form-fitting frocks. "If I'm sitting down or if I ate a little bit too much and then I go to the bathroom and try to shimmy something up or down, forget about it."

