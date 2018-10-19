Ashley Graham Says Kendall Jenner Is 'Lucky' She Can Be Picky About Modeling Jobs

Ashley Graham says Kendall Jenner is “lucky” she can be choosy when it comes to her career on the catwalk.

On Thursday, the America’s Next Top Model judge and supermodel, 30, swung by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where a caller asked her about the controversial comments Jenner made about modeling back in August.

To refresh, Jenner said she was able to do a fewer number of runway appearances in comparison to her colleagues in the industry. “Since the beginning we’ve been super selective about what shows I would do,” the 22-year-old told Love magazine. “I was never one of those girls who would do like 30 shows a season or whatever the f— those girls do.”

Her comments were quickly slammed by other models in the industry, but the ever-positive Graham seemed to laugh it off.

“Well, lucky for her, because I’ve never been … that’s so lucky,” Graham said on Thursday. “These t—- and ass have just had to fight through and break down barriers every day.”

“She’s in the demand, honey!” Graham added later of Jenner.

Following the backlash in August, Jenner’s rep told PEOPLE that the quote was taken out of context.

“Mid-thought she realized the number of shows some models walk a season is closer to 80. The point was that it’s their path and the more power to them,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star’s rep said. “She admires their hard work and dedication. It’s an accomplishment.”

Jenner defended herself as well — clarifying her comments in a series of tweets.

“I was misrepresented in a recent interview over the wknd & it’s important to clarify the meaning,” Jenner wrote. “It was intended to be entirely complimentary but unfortunately, my words were twisted & taken out of context. I want to be clear. The respect that I have for my peers is immeasurable!”

The reality star then went on to praise her fellow models for their hard work. “I get to experience first hand their tireless commitment, their work ethic, the endless days, the lack of sleep, separation from family and friends, stress of traveling, the toll on physical and mental health, yet they still make it all look effortless and beautiful,” she said.

“I’m inspired by so many of these people I have had the good fortune to work alongside! There’s no way i could EVER hate on that i want everyone to win. SLAY ALWAYS,” Jenner added.

Meanwhile, Graham and Jenner have worked together in the past — both appearing on Vogue‘s March 2017 cover alongside Gigi Hadid, Liu Wen, Imaan Hammam, Adwoa Aboah and Vittoria Cerett.

Graham has been supportive of Jenner ever since. In June 2017, she stood by Jenner during the wake of her Pepsi controversy in another appearance on WWHL.

“My team probably would have nipped it in the bud before anything happened. It’s unfortunate that that happened, but hey, she’s moving forward,” Graham said. “I was very shocked. I was very surprised that no one said, ‘Hey, this looks like a bad idea right here.’ “

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit covergirl is also close pals with Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian West. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was even a guest on the first episode of Graham’s new podcast, Pretty Big Deal, which launched earlier this month.

“I’ve had many deep and thoughtful conversations with incredible game changers whom I admire, which is why I decided to start this podcast so everyone can join in and discuss the topics that matter to us most with people who are pretty big deals,” Graham said before its release.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sundays through Thursdays (11 p.m. ET) on Bravo.