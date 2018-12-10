Ashley Graham on Inclusivity in the Beauty Industry: 'There's Room for Improvement'

Ashley Graham has been a longtime advocate for increased inclusivity in the fashion world, and now she’s pushing for change in the beauty industry too.

The supermodel and Revlon brand ambassador told PEOPLE that “a lot” of positive strides “have happened in this last year or two” in terms of inclusion, but hopes brands continue to do more.

“I think there’s a lot of room for improvement. A lot of these beauty brands want young and thin [models] and that is what they think is going to sell the product,” Graham said. “But at the end of the day, women just want to see themselves represented in the campaign.”

Graham, who joined the Revlon team at the beginning of 2018, made history as the first curvy model to land a beauty contract.

“When they came to me last year and said, ‘Hey, we want to have you as our brand ambassador,’ I was floored,” she said. “Lipstick doesn’t have a size. Concealer doesn’t have a size. It shouldn’t have to be about that. It should be about a woman who understands a product and can talk about it in a natural way, which is why I was so excited to be a part of Revlon.”

Graham was most excited to work with the iconic makeup brand to launch its new innovative PhotoReady Candid Anti-Pollution Foundation, which comes in an impressive 31 shades (and won a PEOPLE Beauty award!).

“That’s what it should be. It shouldn’t even be a question,” she said. “It should just always be a staple that every shade is available.”

The lightweight, natural-finish formula not only provides a beautiful base, but also comes infused with powerful skincare benefits too, which immediately drew Graham to the product.

“Just doing all my research on what is in it and what it protects you from is wild,” she shared. “It blocks all the damaging blue light from my cell phone and there are no parabens. I love it.”