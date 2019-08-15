Ashley Graham’s Show-Stopping Zebra Print Wrap Dress Is More Than $100 Off at This Secret Sale

Image zoom Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

Yesterday, supermodel Ashley Graham revealed that she and husband Justin Ervin are expecting their first child. Today, we’re here to spill another Graham-related update that’s almost as exciting: A dress she wore to Lollapalooza is over $100 off right now.

Graham was seen wearing the zebra print wrap dress from Ganni at the Chicago festival on August 4. Styled with strappy black sandals, layers of gold necklaces, and peach eyeshadow, the 31-year-old model was clearly feeling her look, even taking to Instagram to post photos and videos of it.

When Graham first wore the dress, it cost a solid $261, but it’s currently on major markdown at Rue La La, where you can shop it for just $149.99. The only caveat? You need to sign up for a free account to access the site. Small price to pay — actually, no price to pay — to access a deal this good.

Though Graham is certainly a style icon, many of her looks are too expensive for us to even consider (ahem, head-to-toe Gucci at the Met Gala), so this dress is an occasion to be celebrated. Congrats to the mother-to-be and her husband, but also, congrats to us for getting the chance to shop her exact outfit for a fraction of the price. No sale this show-stopping is made to last, so be sure to get your hands on the Ganni Vestiglia Wrap Dress while it’s still here for the buying.

Image zoom

Buy It! Ganni Vestiglia Wrap Dress, $149.99 (orig. $261); ruelala.com