Ashley Graham Dresses as '90s J. Lo at the VMAs for Halloween — See Her Epic Tribute

Only ’90s kids will be able to fully appreciate the historical pop culture significance of Ashley Graham‘s Halloween costume.

The 31-year-old model sported a white bandana folded like a headband, a white cropped tank top with spaghetti straps, and tight white jeans for a perfect recreation of the outfit Jennifer Lopez sported at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards. This was the decade the award show was the pinnacle of fashion and pop culture (think Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears in matching denim), and Graham paid it a justly earned tribute.

Graham showed off her major look on her Instagram story while doing karaoke Tuesday night, which doubled as a celebration for her 31st birthday. The podcast host rocked some J. Lo-inspired hip and booty moves as she sang.

The first rendition she posted for fans was the classic “Waiting for Tonight” — Lopez won Best Dance Song at the 2000s VMAs for that video — followed by “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.” Then, she transitioned to a distinctly different vibe, “Any Man of Mine” by Shania Twain.

Graham’s husband, Justin Ervin, dressed as The Weeknd.

Graham’s social life has been packed with celebration as of late. In addition to her birthday, Halloween and the launch of her new podcast, Pretty Big Deal, she attended fellow model Karlie Kloss‘s surprise wedding to Joshua Kushner earlier this month.

This past Monday, she opened up about the couple’s romantic nuptials during an interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM radio show Andy Cohen Live.

“It was fantastic. She was so beautiful — and so happy,” Graham gushed about her close pal, 26, adding, “It was my first Jewish wedding.”

When Cohen asked if Taylor Swift was in attendance, Graham chose to plead the fifth.

“I’m not telling you anything,” she said with a laugh, “They took our phones. It was like that. And I actually kind of love that idea. I think if I were to get married again I would totally do the take the phone and confiscate it thing.”