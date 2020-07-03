Ashley Graham Shows Off Her Curves in Red Bikini as She Whips Her Wet Hair Around

The model and mom threw an impromptu dance party in her bathroom as she wore a fiery red bikini

She whips her hair back and forth!

As Ashley Graham playfully danced around in her bathroom on Thursday, she snapped a fun Instagram Story video tossing her wet hair from side-to-side while wearing a red hot bikini.

Graham has been candid about her relationship with her ever-changing body both during and after pregnancy, and documented her postpartum transformation on Instagram.

Just one month after welcoming Isaac, the model proudly showed off her stretch marks in an up-close topless photo that had fellow models chiming in with their support.

The nude photo, which cropped out Graham's face, had her covering her breasts with one arm and presumably taking the selfie with the other hand. In the image, she showed off a number of purple-tinged stretch marks across the lower area of her torso. “Same me. Few new stories,” the star captioned the candid shot.

Fellow models shared their support of her raw Instagram like Lily Aldridge, a mom of two herself, who wrote, “Beautiful” and dropped in three red heart emojis.

Graham also showed off her body soon after giving birth to give her followers an honest look at what life is really like in the first weeks post-baby.

“Raise your hand if you didn’t know you’d be changing your own diapers too,” she wrote alongside the mirror selfie, which shows her posing in a bathroom wearing a black top and grey disposable underwear. “After all these years in fashion, I never could’ve guessed that disposable underwear would be my favorite piece of clothing but here we are!”

Graham went on to explain that her reason for sharing the candid photo was to show new moms that “it’s not all rainbows and butterflies!”