Ashley Graham Breaks a Tooth on Her Mom's Oatmeal Cookies: 'Shout-Out to Linda Graham'

Ashley Graham showed off the aftermath of biting into one of the frozen cookies on her Instagram feed Thursday

Ashley Graham is taking a recent dental mishap in stride.

On Thursday, the 32-year-old model shared a selfie-style video in which she held her hand up to cover her mouth and sheepishly began, addressing her mom, "Shout-out to Linda Graham for making the best oatmeal cookies in the world ... and putting them in the freezer ... "

" ... and having your daughter break her tooth on them," Graham added, moving her hand to show an unmistakable gap — and a tiny fragment of what remained of one of her two front teeth.

"This has actually happened to me," one comment on the post read, to which Graham quipped in response, "It's a reoccurring problem."

Linda couldn't help trolling her daughter a little in the comments section, writing, "Cookies anyone?"

Graham has been social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic in her hometown of Lincoln, Nebraska, with her mother, her husband Justin Ervin and their 5-month-old son Isaac.

Ervin, a photographer, captured snapshots on the family's Nebraska farm for the July cover of Harper's Bazaar UK. The new mom looked casual throughout, wearing natural hair and minimal makeup with basics like a button-front dress, a bra and underwear set and a plain white tee.

According to the fashion magazine, the "classic Americana" shoot was inspired by "Graham's journey across America and the gentle hills and broad skies of Nebraska."

"Justin saw this one little white house on a hill, and that became the focal point for the whole shoot," she said in her cover interview. "I also did the styling and helped to art-direct."

Graham has long been open about the importance she places on body positivity, sharing stories about how she has dealt with criticism in her own past. In fact, she was the first size-16 model to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated's coveted Swimsuit Edition in 2016 and has been celebrated for being a trailblazer of the body-positive movement — but not everyone in the fashion industry was supportive.

"There was another model who was so upset that I had gotten the cover and she said I was very large and that women my size should not be on the cover," the Pretty Big Deal podcast host recalled in an April episode of Naomi Campbell's YouTube livestream series, No Filter with Naomi.

Graham then confirmed that the shady comment came from an older model whose name starts with the letter "C." Though she never revealed her full name, Graham implied that Campbell, 50, would know exactly who she was talking about.