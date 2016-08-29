See the star's short new do

Ashley Graham Chops Off Her Hair for the VMAs White Carpet

Once you chop, you can’t stop! Ashley Graham hit the MTV Video Music Awards white carpet Sunday evening with a brand-new bob, just days after chopping her long, bombshell tresses into a textured lob for a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue event.

The model kicked off the VMAs with a (faux) fresh chop — a textured, asymmetrical bob — which she debuted on the white carpet. Graham paired her chic new do with a sexy, sheer embellished gown, showing off her matching black lingerie set.

“We loved the idea of bringing her length up a bit to show off the gorgeous neckline of her Naeem Khan dress,” celebrity hairstylist Renato Campora tells PeopleStyle of the star’s style for the night. “Ashley recently debuted a long lob, so I used a razor to freshen up the front of her hair and then tucked the back of her natural hair up.”

He added: “Using a few strategic, blunt cut extensions in the back, we gave the illusion of a super-sexy, asymmetric faux bob.”

To get the look, Campora started by scrunching a dollop of Dove Curls Defining Mousse into Graham’s damp hair to bring out the model’s natural wavy texture.

The pro added a few pumps of Dove Regenerative Nourishment Serum-in-Oil into the style to “to seal the cuticle and amp up the shine.”

After letting Graham’s tresses air-dry while she sat in the makeup chair, Campora finished the look with a few hefty spritzes of Dove Extra Hold Hairspray to lock in the look.

Days before the chop, the SI Swim cover star briefly experimented with an ombré dip-dye, but now, she’s living the bob life with a chic, shoulder-skimming style — just in time for Fashion Week.

As for her makeup, which makeup artist Vincent Oquendo tells PeopleStyle was inspired by Jessica Rabbit, Graham went for a nude lip and bold lashes. After prepping her skin, Oquendo perfected her complexion with ex1’s Invisiwear Foundation in shades 4.0 and 5.0, and created a shimmery nude eye by layering Pat McGrath’s Skin Fetish over taupe eyeshadow. He finished off her eyes with false lashes, which he cut into a flattering shape specifically for her.

To achieve Graham’s glow, Oquendo applied ex1 Blusher in Natural Flush on the apples of her cheeks and bronzer 0n her cheek bones. Then, he applied Laura Mercier Lip Parfait in Amaretto Swirl to her lips to create her nude look.

