Pregnant Ashley Graham Models Blue's Clues Inspired Outfit, Says Steve 'Is Hot Now'

Ashley Graham showed off her own spin on Steve's signature outfit from the hit kids' TV show

Ashley Graham continues to prove she can make any aesthetic sexy.

The 33-year-old model, who is pregnant with her second child, posted a photo on Instagram Thursday seemingly inspired by Steve's signature outfit from the hit children's television show Blue's Clues.

"Steve from blue's clues is hot now," Graham captioned the carousel, featuring a shot of herself lounging in a blue-and-green striped polo shirt with khaki slacks on a rust-colored couch. The only accessories she seemed to be missing were a handy-dandy notebook and a spunky blue puppy, which the show's original star had in the second image she shared.

Ashley graham/ instagram; steve from blue's clues Credit: Ashley Graham/Instagram; Everett

The Pretty Big Deal podcast host announced she was expecting her second child with husband Justin Ervin earlier this month. The couple, who tied the knot in August 2010, welcomed son Isaac Menelik Giovanni in January 2020.

"The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. i'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us ❤️," she captioned a maternity photo taken by Ervin to share the pregnancy news. The model cradled her bump in the Instagram image, looking blissful in a button-down and standing in a field.

Three days later, she showed off her burgeoning bump again with a series of country-themed shots. Graham sported a black bandeau top, checkered pants and camouflage-patterned Crocs in the slideshow.

"Giddy up, baby 🤠," she wrote of the photos.

In February, Graham told WSJ. Magazine that she hoped to have a second child soon, revealing she "would get pregnant yesterday" if she could.

"I've 'accidentally' had unprotected sex while I'm ovulating just to see if I can while I'm breastfeeding," she said.

Graham again voiced her pregnancy hopes while guest-hosting The Ellen Degeneres Show in April. She told comedian Amy Schumer that she was "working on it currently" during a discussion about expanding families.

New motherhood wasn't simple for Graham the first go-around, however. In May, she told Parents she suffered significant hair loss and skin issues after giving birth to Isaac.

"And that was more traumatic than even birth because I was like, 'My hair's falling out in clumps — what am I doing?' and then I realized it's actually a thing," she explained, later adding, "My skin got a bit irritated as well, and I had a little bit of rosacea that I had to combat."

In the candid conversation, Graham also debunked the notion of weight loss from breastfeeding.

"That was BS," she said of her own experience. "And I'm still working on like 20 pounds. When I say working on, I just kind of look at it every day like, 'Hello, new body.' And that's just kind of how I go on with it."

Ashley graham Credit: Ashley graham/ instagram

In October, Graham told PEOPLE that she wasn't afraid to have sex shortly after giving birth. According to the model, she and her husband would sneak in some bedroom romps around Isaac's nap time.

"A lot of women have asked me, 'Were you afraid to have sex again?' Not at all, and the reason I wasn't was because I know my vagina was made to have a baby and to push it out, and I knew it was going to go right back [to what it was]. Everything's still in there, it all feels the same, the furniture is just probably rearranged," Graham said.

She also opened up about the impacts of being "working-mom extraordinaire" and how her day-to-day has changed.