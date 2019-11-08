Prayer time for Ashley Graham and her husband tends to lead to more than just clasped hands and “Hail Marys.”

The Pretty Big Deal podcast host — and soon-to-be mom — revealed that she regularly holds steamy “prayer nights” with her partner Justin Ervin, 30, that reinvigorate both their worship and their sex lives.

“I like to do meditations and prayer and so does he on his own — but then when we do it together, it just feels more powerful,” Graham, 32, said while appearing on Wednesday’s episode of A Little Late with Lilly Singh. “And in that power when we’re praying, it’s like, ‘Oh … do you feel that?'”

When the late-night host, 31, asked if she’d been praying incorrectly all along, the model joked, “Maybe!”

“The lights go down, the worship music goes up and we’re like: ‘Hello!'” Graham joked. “And next thing you know — after we pray, because we have priorities — we rip it off.”

She added: “It’s a great bonding experience for both the spiritual aspect and the physical aspect.”

For her February cover story, Graham explained to ELLE magazine exactly why she prefers to pray along with her filmmaker husband, and that the couple fasts one day a week to become closer to their spirituality.

“When you fast and you pray, it’s bringing more sensitivity to hear from God,” she said at the time. “That’s exactly what we wanted; we were like, ‘Okay, we want more sensitivity to be able to hear from God in the big decisions that we’re making.’ We do it together because there’s a verse in the Bible that says: ‘Where two or more are gathered, He is in the midst.'”

“So as we do it together, it just makes it even stronger,” she added.

Graham, always open about her sex life, also told ELLE the key to a happy marriage, for her, was to “just have sex.”

“Have sex all the time. Even if you don’t feel like it, just have sex,” she said. “I have found that if we haven’t had sex, we get snippy, and then if we are having sex, we’re all over each other. For us it’s like, ‘Oh, let’s have sex.’ And then we’re just right back in a great mood.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2010 and are currently expecting their first child, a baby boy, have been vocal about their decision to remain abstinent before their marriage in order to build trust within their relationship.

“Something that it did for us was build up our friendship, and it also built up our trust and communication,” Graham told the magazine about remaining abstinent. “Of course we were sexually attracted to each other; we would make out heavily. All those things were there. I wasn’t worried about, ‘What’s sex gonna be like with him?’ It was more, ‘Do I trust him? Is he someone I want to be with for the rest of my life?’”