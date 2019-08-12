Ashley Benson's New Tattoo Appears to Be a Sweet Tribute to Girlfriend Cara Delevingne

Image zoom Ashley Benson, Cara Delevingne Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The Trevor Project

Ashley Benson just made her love for girlfriend Cara Delevingne even more permanent!

The Pretty Little Liars actress, whose relationship with Delevingne was confirmed in June, got a new tattoo in honor of the model, 26, that’s likely a nod to a sweet nickname.

Benson’s new ink was shared by celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy, who posted an Instagram photo that featured the star showing off the scripted word “Squish” on her torso.

“I love love ❤️,” he captioned the post, tagging both Benson and Delevingne, and noting that he gave Benson, 29, the tattoo at Moxy NYC Times Square.

The word appears to have special meaning for the pair, as Delevingne used it in April to describe herself in a throwback photo.

“#tbt this is a very rare picture of me in a dress looking pleased with myself because I most probably had shorts on underneath,” she captioned the post. “Once a squish, always a squish. My head was half fringe, half face. Squished.”

Benson commented “squishy,” on the post, according to Page Six.

The ink comes less than a month after Benson debuted a “CD” tattoo just below her armpit.

She did not confirm whether the art – which happens to share Delevingne’s initials – is a tribute to the model, but many fans commented on the suspected gesture, hoping that it was indeed.

The couple have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, though Delevingne confirmed the romance in June, when she shared a steamy clip on Instagram of her pulling Benson in close to share a passionate kiss in a scene from a film they both appear in.

Image zoom Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson BACKGRID

“I don’t know [why I shared it], because it is Pride, it’s been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don’t know,” she told E! News. “It’s been just about our one-year anniversary, so why not?”

Earlier in June, Delevingne offered a sweet shout out to Benson for her continued support as she accepted the Hero Award for her commitment to supporting The Trevor Project’s mission of ending suicide among LGBTQ youth.

“I also have another very special woman in this room to thank and you know who you are,” she told the audience, according to E! News. “She’s one of the people who help me love myself when I needed it most and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and how to accept it, which is a lot harder than I thought.”

The pair even sparked engagement rumors in July after they were spotted wearing bands on their ring ringers while vacationing together in Saint Tropez.

Representatives for both did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

They were first photographed kissing in August 2018 at London’s Heathrow Airport, and have since been snapped packing on the PDA many times since.