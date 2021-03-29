The actress took to social media to call out filters and fillers, saying that everybody looks "the same"

Ashley Benson Looks Unrecognizable as She Uses 'Blowfish' Filter to Call Out Plastic Surgery

Ashley Benson completely altered her appearance for a social media PSA.

The actress, 31, experimented with a filter that augmented her face to look like she just got injected with fresh lip and cheek fillers. She snapped a selfie of her dramatically different image and shared on her Instagram, reminding her fans that it is okay to embrace their natural looks.

"Why does everybody look the same nowadays? Let's be unique And true to ourselves. This is me using a filter lookin like a blowfish tryna fit in w all the LA girls now," Benson said.

The actress's celeb friends filled her comments with funny, lighthearted comments after she shared the distorted photo. "Looking 🔥 girl. So real. So you," said Rachel Brosnahan.

Demi Lovato wrote, "GAHAHAHAHA STOP." Kathy Hilton added, "I was gonna say?????🤣😂😅."

However, some of Benson's fans didn't appreciate her message about cosmetic procedures and plastic surgery, noting that women shouldn't criticize other women's own choices about their bodies. "Oooo no. You shouldn't shame others choices like they shouldn't shame you," one person commented. Another fan said, "Let people do what they want with their bodies tho."

Benson isn't the only star who has played around with the face-morphing filter. Sophie Turner also posted a selfie over the weekend using it too and can be seen with a noticeably plumper pout.

Sophie Turner Image zoom Credit: Sophie Turner/Instagram