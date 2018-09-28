Ashley Benson Joins Rumored Girlfriend Cara Delevingne at Balmain Runway Show

Claudio Lavenia/Getty

Ashley Benson flew across the pond to support rumored girlfriend Cara Delevingne at Paris Fashion Week.

The Pretty Little Liars star, 28, sat front row at the Balmain runway show while Delevingne, 26, strutted down the runway to the beat of Prince’s “When Doves Cry” as she opened Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing’s show.

After the fashion show, Benson and Delevingne were photographed both wearing their hair slicked back as they left the venue together.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

While in Paris, Benson hosted a celebration for Privé Revaux (she created a collection with the eyewear brand). Delevingne did not make an appearance, but did sport a pair of the brand's shades as she exited the Balmain show.

Benson was photographed kissing Cara Delevingne, 26, on Aug. 14 after they landed in London’s Heathrow airport. Waiting for a taxi, they reportedly kissed multiple times, and Delevingne had her arm wrapped around Benson.

Steve Bagness / Splash

Before that, Benson posted a selfie on Aug. 10 that shows her wearing layered gold necklaces, one of which has charms with the letters “A” and “C,” perhaps in honor of her new flame. She also appears to be wearing the “C” again in the London photo.

However, neither Benson nor Delevingne have officially confirmed the status of their relationship to the public.

“I think it’s the best way in any relationship,” Benson told People Now. “I’ve always been very private about them, and I think it’s just better.”

She also revealed her feelings on the downsides of achieving celeb status, specifically losing one’s privacy.

“I mean it’s hard, I don’t know, you kind of can’t get away from that if you’re in the public eye,” she said. “I just kinda try to keep myself as private as possible.”