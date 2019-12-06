Ashley Benson Poses Nude on Instagram and Cara Delevingne Is One Very Proud Girlfriend

Image zoom nicholas maggio/www.nicholasmaggio.com

Ashley Benson is baring all — and girlfriend Cara Delevingne is taking note!

Benson posted a steamy photo on Instagram on Thursday, in which the 29-year-old actress is posing in a black and white shot, wearing nothing but some knee-high boots and jewelry as she holds up a jacket that barely covers her derriere.

The photo, which was taken by photographer Nicholas Maggio, garnered plenty of comments from Benson’s celebrity friends, but none of the praise was as notable as that of her girlfriend of more than a year, Delevingne, 27.

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan commented on the picture with the “😵” emoji to express “I’m dead!”, prompting Delevingne to respond, “@rachelbrosnahan tell me about it.”

“@caradelevingne ♥️ I love you,” the Pretty Little Liars star then replied to her girlfriend’s sweet words.

Image zoom ashley benson/Instagram

RELATED: Ashley Benson Reveals ‘CD’ Tattoo After Girlfriend Cara Delevingne Confirms Their Relationship

But Brosnahan and Delevingne’s comments were only the beginning to a deluge of admiration expressed in the comments section of Benson’s sultry post.

Joseph Maine, who styled Benson’s hair for the steamy shoot, wrote, “We aren’t worthy!” while YouTuber Tanya Burr added a string of fire emojis.

Actress Michelle Monaghan joined in on the praise, writing, “And a good morning to you! 👊🏼” and Command Entertainment Group owner Simon Huck added, “I mean hello 🔥🔥🔥”

Benson and Delevingne were first linked in August of 2018 when the pair were spotted kissing at London’s Heathrow Airport, and the supermodel later confirmed their relationship in June of this year.

Image zoom Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The Trevor Project

The couple even sparked engagement rumors among fans this summer when they were seen vacationing together in Saint Tropez in July, both sporting bands on their ring fingers.

While the duo have been spotted multiple times displaying PDA throughout their relationship, and frequently comment and post about each other on social media — in October, Delevingne shared a “woman crush Wednesday” post of Benson — the Spring Breakers actress has said in the past that she values privacy when it comes to her love life.

RELATED VIDEO: Ashley Benson’s New Tattoo Appears to Be a Sweet Tribute to Girlfriend Cara Delevingne

“I think [privacy is] the best way in any relationship,” Benson told PEOPLE Now in August 2018. “I’ve always been very private about them, and I think it’s just better.”

“I mean it’s hard, I don’t know, you kind of can’t get away from that if you’re in the public eye,” she said. “I just kinda try to keep myself as private as possible.”