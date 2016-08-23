"I think it’s cool to acknowledge other women in the industry," says the Pretty Little Liars star

Ashley Benson’s Instagram account @itsashbenzo counts 13.9 million followers. An average post gets between 400,000 to 500,000 likes. With that kind of reach, the Pretty Little Liars star, 26, likes to use her social media platform to spread positive messages — not just with the affirmation sayings that everyone seems to post, but also by putting up pictures of inspiring women, she tells PeopleStyle for our “5 Questions” video series.

“I just think it’s cool to see other women in the industry and what they’re doing,” she says of the reason she posts pics of Cara Delevingne, Bella Hadid, Margot Robbie and more (watch the video above!). “I love looking at new covers of magazines or stories that they’re doing or just random interviews, and if it inspires me, I always put them up. I think it’s cool to acknowledge other women in the industry. I look up to all those girls and so many more, so it’s fun to share with my fans and see what they think.”

Image zoom Credit: Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

Kate Moss is one of her favorites to post. “I’ve always liked her,” she says. “My favorite time of her was when she was at her highest moment in the ’90s.”

“I was just telling my stylist the other day, funny enough, that I’m just so inspired by her everyday looks, what she wore in magazines and photoshoots and all this stuff,” Benson continues. “I just think it’s super iconic. And the ’90s I feel like are coming back a little bit now. So, yeah, I mean every picture that’s she’s in I’m just obsessed with. And I was always obsessed with her and Johnny Depp. That’s like my alter ego relationship with a fake boyfriend.”

Watch the video above to hear more from Benson, including her secret to glowy skin, how she gets those effortless waves and her favorite look for the red carpet.