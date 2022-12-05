Ashley Benson Gets New Tattoo of Female Silhouette by Celebrity Artist, winterstone

Ashley Benson got some beautiful new ink.

Over the weekend, the Pretty Little Liars star posted a photo and video on Instagram of her latest tattoo, a silhouette of a woman's body.

"🖤🖤🖤" Benson wrote alongside her latest tattoo, beautifully done by celebrity tattoo artist, Daniel Winter who is known as winterstone.

winterstone also posted the photo and video of Benson's tattoo on his Instagram. "A SILHOUETTE Great idea for a rainy day tattoo! @ashleybenson Art: @fredericforest check out his work it's amazing!" he wrote.

Benson is no stranger to body ink. The recent silhouette joined other tattoos on Benson's arm including the words "WILD" and "COLD LOVE" and drawings of an ice cream sundae and a star.

The tattoo artist – and his classic fine line style — is known and loved by many celebrities including Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, and Lady Gaga.

Earlier this year, Teigen, 37, posted a photo on Instagram of the elephant tattoo winterstone did for her. The black-and-white photo reveals the tiny animal, which is placed on the inside of Teigen's wrist, standing with its trunk raised.

Teigen tagged the tattoo artist in the photo, who replied in the comments section, "Lucky boy!!!"

winterstone's latest work on Teigen comes after he tattooed her with art by her daughter, Luna, last year. Tiegen — who shares Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4, with husband John Legend — received a butterfly tattoo from the artist.

Teigen shared the story behind the ink on Instagram, telling her followers, "Luna drew this butterfly on me today and it seemed fitting to make permanent."

She added, "I wanted @winterstone to move and center it, due to issues I also discuss in therapy, but in the end we decided to leave it right where she belonged. A little imperfect, a little messy, but hell she's here to stay. Lol."

Legend, 43, sports a similar tattoo from winterstone, which was also originally drawn by Luna. In December, Legend shared a video of himself being inked with a drawing of flowers "based on a sketch" by Luna.