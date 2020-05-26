Ashley Benson Debuts Long Blonde Extensions Following Split from Cara Delevingne

The actress has been rocking a dirty blonde lob for several months

By Hanna Flanagan
May 26, 2020 05:01 PM
Ashley Benson/Instagram

Ashley Benson just switched up her look.

The Pretty Little Liars actress — who has been rocking a dirty blonde lob for months — debuted a lighter color and waist-length extensions on her Instagram Story over Memorial Day weekend, less than one month after PEOPLE exclusively confirmed her split with Cara Delevingne.

Benson, 30, posted a selfie showing off her summer-ready transformation, tagging celebrity extensions expert Violet Teriti and hairstylist Chandlar Vandersteen. Teriti, who’s worked with Hailey Bieber, Vanessa Hudgens, the Kardashians and other A-listers, shared a Boomerang video of the star’s new look on her own Instagram Story.

In the clip, Benson is wearing a red, white and blue tie-dye t-shirt and black sunglasses as she pulls on a few strands to show off the new length.

Instagram

The actress also shared two topless Instagram posts over the weekend from a past shoot with photographer Lindsey Byrnes. In one snap, the tattoo tribute to her ex-girlfriend that reads "CD" is fully visible. (Fans noticed last year that Benson and Delevingne got matching couples tattoos of each other's initials on their rib cages).

RELATED: Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Split After Nearly Two Years of Dating

Earlier this month, the Pretty Little Liars star received some backlash online when she was spotted kissing rapper G-Eazy in Los Angeles — but Delevingne quickly came to her defense.

“It’s more important now than ever to spread love, not hate. To everyone hating on @ashleybenson please stop. You don’t know the truth, only her and I do and that’s exactly how it should be,” the supermodel, 27, wrote on her Instagram Story.

Ashley Benson/Instagram

Benson reposted the message on her own Instagram Story, adding a heart emoji and tagging Delevingne.

RELATED: Ashley Benson Kisses G-Eazy During Los Angeles Outing Following Cara Delevingne Split

The posts came after speculations about their break-up circulated on social media.

David M. Benett/Getty; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

One Delevingne and Benson fan account shared a screenshot of an article about Benson's day out with G-Eazy, captioning it, "You can't say they are dating just because of a like and some comments. Can't Ashley have friends now? STOP SAYING ASHLEY CHEATED! OR EVEN CARA! They just needs friends right now more than ever!"

A source previously told PEOPLE that Benson has been hanging out with G-Eazy, but "it feels like just a fling for now."

"She's getting over a breakup," the source said.

