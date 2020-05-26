Ashley Benson Debuts Long Blonde Extensions Following Split from Cara Delevingne

The actress has been rocking a dirty blonde lob for several months

Ashley Benson just switched up her look.

The Pretty Little Liars actress — who has been rocking a dirty blonde lob for months — debuted a lighter color and waist-length extensions on her Instagram Story over Memorial Day weekend, less than one month after PEOPLE exclusively confirmed her split with Cara Delevingne.

Benson, 30, posted a selfie showing off her summer-ready transformation, tagging celebrity extensions expert Violet Teriti and hairstylist Chandlar Vandersteen. Teriti, who’s worked with Hailey Bieber, Vanessa Hudgens, the Kardashians and other A-listers, shared a Boomerang video of the star’s new look on her own Instagram Story.

In the clip, Benson is wearing a red, white and blue tie-dye t-shirt and black sunglasses as she pulls on a few strands to show off the new length.

The actress also shared two topless Instagram posts over the weekend from a past shoot with photographer Lindsey Byrnes. In one snap, the tattoo tribute to her ex-girlfriend that reads "CD" is fully visible. (Fans noticed last year that Benson and Delevingne got matching couples tattoos of each other's initials on their rib cages).

Earlier this month, the Pretty Little Liars star received some backlash online when she was spotted kissing rapper G-Eazy in Los Angeles — but Delevingne quickly came to her defense.

“It’s more important now than ever to spread love, not hate. To everyone hating on @ashleybenson please stop. You don’t know the truth, only her and I do and that’s exactly how it should be,” the supermodel, 27, wrote on her Instagram Story.

Benson reposted the message on her own Instagram Story, adding a heart emoji and tagging Delevingne.

The posts came after speculations about their break-up circulated on social media.

One Delevingne and Benson fan account shared a screenshot of an article about Benson's day out with G-Eazy, captioning it, "You can't say they are dating just because of a like and some comments. Can't Ashley have friends now? STOP SAYING ASHLEY CHEATED! OR EVEN CARA! They just needs friends right now more than ever!"

A source previously told PEOPLE that Benson has been hanging out with G-Eazy, but "it feels like just a fling for now."