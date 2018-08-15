From Taylor Swift’s “J” necklace to Gigi Hadid’s “Zayn” nameplate, celebs love showing their affection in the form of personalized jewelry. The newest star to drop a supposedly subtle relationship hint through her choice of jewelry is Pretty Little Liar alum Ashley Benson.

Just a few days before being spotted kissing model Cara Delevingne at London’s Heathrow Airport, actress Ashley Benson took to Instagram posting a sultry selfie showing off her layered necklaces. Fans have been quick to point out that one of the personalized necklace she’s spotted wearing in the photo is adorned with the initials “C” and “A”. While no one knows for sure what the initials on her necklace stand for, the Pretty Little Liars star has certainly spurred speculation about her possible new romance with the supermodel.

And while we wait to find out more about the newly spotted pair, we can’t help but find ourselves wanting to rock a personalized necklace too! So if you’re looking to show off your relationship (or just love delicate personalized jewelry) we’ve rounded up 7 of the prettiest pieces to shop inspired by the stars.

Ashley Benson/Instagram

Scroll down to shop seven of the prettiest personalized necklaces inspired by Ashley Benson!

Buy It! Maya Brenner Designs Mini 3-Letter Personalized Necklace in 14k Yellow Gold, $360; neimanmarcus.com

Buy It! Jane Basch Lowercase Initial Pendant Necklace, $285; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Silveristic Sideways Initial Necklace, starting at $35; etsy.com

Buy It! Kate Spade New York One in a Million Initial Pendant Necklace, $48; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Amelia Layered Initial Necklace with Diamonds, $586; neimanmarcus.com

Buy It! Zoe Lev Jewelry Personalized Gothic Initial Charm Necklace in 14K Yellow Gold, $570; neimanmarcus.com

Buy It! Nashelle 14k-Gold Fill Initial Mini Circle Necklace, $60; nordstrom.com