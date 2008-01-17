Ashlee Simpson's New Auburn Hair: Love It or Hate It?

Looks like the new year is bringing some drastic changes for lots of our favorite stars — at least when it comes to their hair. In the past couple weeks alone we’ve seen Amy Winehouse go platinum, Jessica Biel go honey blonde and Lindsay Lohan fade to black. Now we can add Ashlee Simpson to that growing list. The singer showed off a new dark auburn hue while stepping out with boyfriend Pete Wentz for the Cloverfield premiere in L.A. last night. And while changing up her look is nothing new to the star, who as a teen sported signature dark locks, we’d gotten so used to the softer blonde look she’d favored recently. But we want to know what you think. Tell us: Should Ashlee stick with this auburn look, or should she go back to blond?