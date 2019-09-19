These Best-Selling Waterproof Ankle Boots Are Under $30 on Amazon (and Come in 10 Cute Colors!)

Image zoom

Temperatures are dropping, which means it’s just about time to start trading in your sandals for some fall boots. While you probably have a trusty pair of ankle boots in your closet (you know, the ones that you say you won’t wear every day but end up wearing most of the season regardless), chances are the material might not be waterproof. If you’re not a fan of the usual tall rain boots, Amazon shoppers have found a cute pair of ankle boots that are just as stylish as they are waterproof: the Asgard Waterproof Chelsea Boots.

The Chelsea-style boots are the retail giant’s number two best-selling women’s boots, as well as the number one best-sellers in women’s rain footwear, with over 1,100 positive four and five-star reviews from shoppers. They come in 10 colors, including classic black, a dark green with a camouflage detail, bright yellow, and blue with a red sole. The boots feature elastic goring on the sides for extra comfort as well as a pull tag at the heel, making them easy to slip on and off. You can grab them in any size from 4.5 to 12, though some options aren’t available in half sizes. Shoppers say they’re super comfy, lightweight, go with any outfit, and a steal for the prices — which start as low as $14.99

Image zoom

Buy It! Asgard Waterproof Chelsea Boots, $25.99–$26.99; amazon.com

“I have surprised myself by opting for these shoes almost every single day. I live in a place that can be very snowy, rainy, slushy, or muddy for long periods of time. These boots have very strong soles that help so much with traction, and they are shockingly durable!” one shopper wrote. “I wear them hard as a teacher who walks outside a lot to get to and from my modular room. They have no scratches and they rinse or tap clean instantly, even months after purchase.”

RELATED: Amazon Just Revealed Its Fashion Editors’ Favorite Picks for Fall — Including Super Cute $25 Heels

“The fit is extremely comfortable. It contours to the sides of the feet, which makes your feet look smaller even though the boots are roomy,” she continued. “I ordered my true size and can wear them with regular socks or thick ones for snowy days. Super versatile, cute, stylish, sturdy shoes! It’s great to have a pair of rain boots that are work-appropriate. Great value.”

While most reviewers are happy with the shoes sizing, some shoppers say the fit can be a little offand recommend sizing down if you find yourself in between sizes.

“I’ve been wanting some Chelsea rain boots for a long time now, and these are PERFECT for the price. $25 for nice rainboots is for sure a steal, and the rubber on these is super pliable and comfortable for day-long wear,” one reviewer said. “I will say the sizing isn’t perfect; I fall between an 8–9 depending on the brand. I went with the 9 here, and it is definitely a little too large. They’re still totally wearable, and I can wear the thickest socks I want with them. If you’re a borderline size like me, you may want to go on the smaller side instead.”

As the rainy and snowy seasons near, you’ll definitely want to add a pair (or two!) of these super cute Asgard Waterproof Chelsea Boots to your shoe collection.