A$AP Rocky Details His Skincare Regimen — Which Includes Products from Rihanna's Fenty Line

A$AP Rocky knows the importance of taking care of his skin.

The rapper, 34, opened up about his life recently in a new interview with The Sunday Times, where he detailed what his skincare regimen consists of.

According to the outlet, Rocky likes to use a mixture of Gucci Beauty and products from girlfriend Rihanna's highly popular Fenty line, though he played coy about what specific products he uses day to day.

"I've got to keep a couple of those a secret," the "Fashion Killa" musician said. "Not everybody got the swag with the sauce."

Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty

Rocky, who is known for his daring fashion choices, also spoke to the Times about what he thinks of male celebrities who try to break away from wearing traditional clothing options while attending red carpet events.

"They look silly sometimes," he told the publication. "Shout out to the people who actually execute."

Though he admitted that he deals with insecurities when it comes to public events — saying, "I'm like anyone else, I can be shy from time to time" — Rocky continued, "But if there's a chance to flash these pearly whites I'm doing it."

"I'm not about to sit here and say I'm dapper every day. I'd be lying to you. I'm down with tracksuits. I'm definitely rocking the dad swag," he added. (Rocky is a dad to son RZA with Rihanna, 35. The pair is also expecting their second baby, who is due sometime this year.)

Earlier this month, Rocky showed off his fashion sense while attending the 2023 Met Gala in New York City.

For the event, the star wore a white shirt under a dark blazer, a dark tie, sunglasses and black shoes, making a show-stopping statement in a red plaid high-low kilt over bedazzled wide-leg jeans.

He was joined by Rihanna, who wore an all-white Valentino ensemble covering most of her body — and her head. The bottom half of the dress billowed out in a gorgeous A-line, while the top consisted entirely of large white floral designs beginning around her hips and going all the way over her head.

The "Umbrella" hitmaker accessorized with a pair of white cat-eye sunglasses (complete with false eyelashes), also wearing fingerless gloves and a bold red lip. She completed the look with Bulgari jewels.