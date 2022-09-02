Art Moore, the Stylish 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Producer, Gives a Glimpse Inside His Closet

"I have always had my own style," Live with Kelly and Ryan producer Art Moore tells PEOPLE as he provides a glimpse at his expansive coat closet on the morning show

Published on September 2, 2022 08:02 PM

A fan-favorite member of the Live with Kelly and Ryan family is pulling the curtain back on his beloved signature style.

Art Moore, the show's executive in charge of production and WABC-TV's vice president of programming, gives a glimpse at his closet in a clip from Monday's episode of the Emmy Award-winning talk show.

He showed off his assortment of jackets to Steve Patterson, admitting he's not sure how many he owns. "Cause I'm afraid if I count, I'll stop," Moore said.

Patterson then tried on a 100% wool cape that felt like it "weighs about 16 pounds," and a pair of Moore's "legendary sunglasses." He also pointed out a bag of chips in the closet, which Moore justified as he often gets a "craving" and the kitchen is "too far."

"Well, when you're trying on clothes, you get hungry. So, you may have to have some chips," Moore said.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 04: (L-R) Michael Gelman, Ryan Seacrest, <a href="https://people.com/tag/kelly-ripa/" data-inlink="true">Kelly Ripa</a> and Art Moore attend The Paley Center For Media Presents: An Evening with "Live with Kelly and Ryan" at Paley Center For Media on March 04, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Moore tells PEOPLE in a statement: "What can I say? I have always had my own style. To be frank, I'm hoping that my fashion sense will finally rub off on some of the Live staff after this segment airs on Monday. I'd love to see more pops of color on everyone — be it a tie or a sock or a pocket square!

"But in all seriousness, it was such fun to welcome the Live cameras into my home. Live is truly a family, and it's a joy for me to start my mornings getting dressed in my 'signature way' and head to set and help create this wonderful show with the whole team and Kelly [Ripa] and Ryan [Seacrest], of course!" Moore adds

In addition to his behind-the-scenes work, Moore has become a staple on Live, regularly bringing his fun sense of style to the morning show.

"It's always interesting to hear what our viewers think about my clothes via the 'Inbox' comments, so to be able to share this part of my life with everyone at home, who I love so much, is a real treat," Moore says.

Season 35 of Live with Kelly and Ryan premieres Monday. Find local listings here.

