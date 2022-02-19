Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Patrick 'Saved 50 Bucks' After Dad Cut His Hair — with Massive Scissors!

"Let me see those scissors," Patrick Schwarzenegger told his father Arnold in a hilarious Instagram video posted Friday

Arnold Schwarzenegger shouldn't add barber to his list of talents just yet.

The Terminator alum, 74, gave his son and fellow actor Patrick Schwarzenegger, 28, quite the haircut Friday. Patrick captured the moment for Instagram, showing his father holding an enormous pair of scissors to cut his blonde locks.

"Let me see those scissors," a noticeably concerned Patrick joked, while Arnold chopped away, appearing to take the task very seriously.

Patrick first traded his brunette hair for a bleach-blonde 'do in December. He showed off the new look on Instagram, writing in the caption that his mom, Maria Shriver, was "gonna kill me."

The Moxie actor is no stranger to showing off his hair — or his physique. Patrick was spotted dragging a kayak through the waters of Maui last month. Going shirtless, he wore a green and pink bathing suit.

Patrick shared in May last year that he's been prioritizing his mental and physical health. Posting a set of before-and-after Instagram photos of his physical transformation taken at Health House West Hollywood, Patrick wrote in the caption that he tried a new 50-day regimen to improve his health, which includes starting his day at 5 a.m.

"✅50 days 5am ✅ Getting in the best shape of my life," the star wrote. "Both physically & mentally. 1st photo 185 lbs 8% fat. 2nd was 6 months ago. 163 lbs 13%."

"We had 413 people finish the challenge. Pretty wild. Some of the results were amazing. Found a Sense of purpose. Increased energy. Better sleeping habits," he continued. "Some Lost 15-30 lbs. People ate better throughout the day. More productive at work. Found time for extra activities."

Patrick then detailed three main reasons why the 5 a.m. challenge was effective for him.

"1. starts your day with a form of 'success' & builds momentum for the rest of your day," he said. "2. Shows your mind/body your capable of doing something you don't want to."

Patrick added, "3. Allows you to form small morning rituals/habits that lead to big results over time."

"I love creating goals/challenges because It gives your brain a literal GPS to a destination your seeking. The biggest mistake we make is thinking It will come overnight," he elaborated. "Everything takes time. That's why I made the challenge 50 days so people wouldn't end after the first week ... Be The Best You."

