Armie Hammer Calls His Quarantine Handlebar Mustache 'Part Hairy Biker, Part 1970s Pervert'

The actor caused a frenzy when he looked nearly unrecognizable in the spring when he debuted a handlebar mustache and mohawk

Armie Hammer turned heads back in the spring when he shaved his hair into an edgy mohawk and grew out his facial hair into a handlebar mustache. And even though some of the actor's friends made fun of his quarantine hairstyle, Hammer says he wouldn't change a thing about it.

"Evelyn [the actor's publicist] begged me to shave it off, but we needed to get a few shots with the 'tache, man. It was too damn good," Hammer, 34, said in his October GQ UK cover story.

He described the statement-making style as "part hairy biker, part 1970s pervert, nothing in between."

Hammer continued: "It didn’t take that much work, actually; I just grew it out. I started shaving my beard and wondered, 'Hey, what would happen if I just leave this side, then the other side?' Boom. I was good to go."

The actor debuted his new look with an Instagram selfie in mid-April that he simply captioned, "Killing the game."

Just hours before showing off his new ‘do, the On the Basis of Sex star gave his Instagram followers a hint by sharing a sneak peek of the damage done on his Instagram Story: “I’m fine,” he wrote over a photo of his painted toenails surrounded by pieces of hair.

About a month later, he decided to ditch the mohawk and shaved his head completely bald — but still kept the 'stache going.

Also in the interview, the actor opens up about quarantining in the Cayman Islands, why he escaped to the California desert and how he's coping after splitting from wife Elizabeth Chambers.