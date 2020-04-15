Armie Hammer got ahold of an electric trimmer — and the results are drastic to say the least.

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old actor debuted a new mohawk and handlebar mustache in an Instagram mirror selfie, wearing a fringe cutoff T-shirt paired with pastel swim trunks.

“Killing the game,” Hammer captioned the funny photo.

Just hours before showing off his new ‘do, the On the Basis of Sex star gave his Instagram followers a hint by sharing a sneak peek of the damage done on his Instagram Story: “I’m fine,” he wrote over a photo of his painted toenails surrounded by pieces of hair.

Fans were quick to make jokes about one of his most famous films, Call Me By Your Name, in the comment section.

“Is this Oliver’s look for the sequel?!” one person wrote, referencing his character’s name in the movie. While a second said, “OLIVER COULD NEVER.”

While other social media users seemingly think Hammer’s new look is a nod to Netflix’s latest phenomenon, Tiger King.

“You look like you could be one of Joe Exotic’s husbands,” one fan joked. Another person added, “HAMMER EXOTIC!”

The actor’s wife, Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, also posted about the shocking hair transformation on her Instagram Story, sharing a video of Hammer going at it with a buzzer writing, “Week 5 of quarantine and the wheels have completely fallen off the damn bus.”

Hammer isn’t the only celebrity embracing a new look while self-quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic — earlier this month, Chris Pratt showed off a longer hairstyle and beard, which he let grow wild in the style of the Wolverine.

The actor even resembled Hugh Jackman’s version of the comic book character, giving his best superhero stare to complete the look.

Stephen Colbert, DJ Khaled, Jonathan Van Ness and more are also experimenting with new ‘dos while social distancing.

“I might need a haircut,” The Late Show host tweeted on April 7, before adding the hashtag “#HeatMiser.”

After social media users roasted DJ Khaled online for showing off his new, scruffier look, he assured fans he’s getting a haircut and “will figure it out soon lol 😂,” he wrote on Instagram, adding: “Quarantine alert 🚨 Im get my Barbour a space suit stay tuned !”

As for Van Ness, he had some fun during the shaving process, and documented it for his followers. “This is officer Van Ness 🏳️‍🌈 Don’t try new lewks during quarentine 💗 (I’m shaving this chin thing off now just was aghast at how I look),” he wrote on Instagram.

