Birkenstocks Are Majorly Marked Down at This Secret Sale — but Only for 72 Hours

Birkenstocks are like that really good friend that always has your back. They're reliable; they can comfort you when nothing else can; and they're with you for the long haul. The classic comfort shoe doesn't necessarily come cheap — a good friend, however, is priceless — but thanks to a just-announced super secret sale, Birkenstocks are priced less than we've seen in quite a while.
Enter, Gilt's huge Birkenstock sale that ends in exactly 72 hours. If you're not familiar with the website, here's the rundown: Gilt is a treasure trove of fashion and beauty steals that are exclusive to its members (all you have to do to become a Gilt member is sign up for a free account with your email address). Once you do, you'll have access to thousands of discounted items, like these Birkenstocks that are going for 30 percent off right now.
Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Suede Sandal, $69.99 (orig. $110); gilt.com
If you don't own Birkenstocks yet, now's the perfect time to add a pair to your rotation because, sale. The shoe has been around for years, and in its time, it's built up quite the celeb following — one that includes that likes of Reese Witherspoon, Kendall Jenner, and Katie Holmes — so you can feel really confident about your purchase. After all, a shoe doesn't hold this much staying power (or a huge celeb fanbase) if it's nothing short of amazing.
Birkenstocks are obviously comfy. They have a contoured footbed that forms to the shape of your feet for a customized fit. The signature two-strap upper, which is adjustable, ensures the slides stay put (and don't, well, slide off). They can be worn with socks when the temperatures drop, but they're also a staple WFH shoe, which is why demand for them seems to remain at an all-time high, according to the fashion insights company Lyst.
Whenever Gilt's Birkenstock sale comes around (and it's been a while since one has happened), it's like sample sale madness. Styles sell out in the blink of an eye. You really can't hesitate to pick up that pair you're eyeing, because the moment you look away, they'll be gone. Oh, the frustration! Our advice? Shop the sale now and our favorites below.
Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Patent Sandal, $69.99 (orig. $99.95); gilt.com
Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal, $69.99 (orig. $100); gilt.com