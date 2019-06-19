Something Navy blogger and designer Arielle Charnas is known for her perfectly curated feed of fashion inspiration. So it’s no surprise that her 2,900 square-foot New York City apartment’s design is just as enviable as all the clothes in her closet.

“We were obsessed with the apartment when we saw that view from the living room,” Charnas, 32, told Architectural Digest of her Flatiron 4-bedroom home overlooking Madison Square Park. “And we loved how open it was; there was really not much work to do to the home besides decorate it.”

Charnas and her husband Brandon turned to longtime friend and interior designer Hilary Matt to help bring their vision of a traditional, yet slightly modern home to life — which of course, included an enviable master closet with floor-to-ceiling shelving for her nearly 200 pairs of designer shoes.

“I’m a big shoe person,” Charnas told the magazine. In addition to her massive closet, the Something Navy designer transformed her apartment’s fourth bedroom into a storage area for all the clothing she’s gifted, and had everything organized by pro Lisa Jacobs of Imagine It Done. “She was life-changing,” Charnas said.

Architectural Digest

Besides having fun creating playful, girly bedrooms for her two daughters, Ruby Lou, 3, and Esme Rae, 1, Charnas and Matt brought her dream of a serene master bedroom to life, which she now calls her “favorite room.”

“I grew up in Long Island and it feels like it’s part of the house where I grew up,” Charnas said.

Architectural Digest

The room features a chic modern bed from Bernhardt with Parachute sheets (which Charnas professes her love for frequently on Instagram) and custom drapes from Carleton V.

While Charnas admitted she’s more of a neutral person, she’s thankful Matt inspired her to add pops of color throughout the apartment.

“She has such a great eye and she really made this whole process easy for me,” Charnas said. “Some really cool blues and teals. It meshed really nicely with all the beiges.”