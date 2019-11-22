Arielle Charnas and Rachel Parcell Just Revealed Their Most Stylish Gift Picks on Amazon

Shop the top gift ideas from two of fashion’s most notable influencers
It’s the most wonderful time of the year… to shop for gifts on Amazon! To help you make the perfect picks, two of fashion’s most notable influencers, Arielle Charnas and Rachel Parcell, have created their own holiday gift guides exclusively for the site.
The guides include their favorite styles to gift friends and family that are all available from the retail giant, and their own unique tastes definitely shine through with each pick. Charnas loves a good everyday staple with a twist, while Parcell’s signature style can be described as timeless and feminine. Hand-picked items include everything from sweaters to leggings to accessories for women, men, and kids. Each influencer has her own dedicated landing page on Amazon, making it easy to shop their selections.
“To me, the holidays represent close family and friends. It’s also the busiest time of the year! I’m so grateful for Amazon making it so easy to shop for everyone on my gifting list,” Charnas wrote at the top of her gift guide. Some of the most noteworthy gift picks from Charnas’ list include this slouchy $40 turtleneck sweater , this set of cozy and sparkly Ugg socks, and the newly launched children’s version of the viral Orolay coat.
As for Parcell’s gift guide, she wrote, “The holidays are a time to spend with those you love most, and build memories together that will last a lifetime! Amazon makes it simple and fun to shop and give something special to everyone on your list.” The things we’re eyeing most from her list are these Alo Yoga Moto leggings that everyone in Hollywood wears, this set of 12 unique pearl hair clips that are only $8, and this tie-dye puffer vest for kids that we wish came in adult sizes.
In case you’re unfamiliar with the stylish duo, Charnas is the founder of the blog Something Navy (which will launch a clothing line in April 2020), and Parcell is the lifestyle blogger behind Pink Peonies. Both have more than a million Instagram followers, respectively, and have launched namesake collections at Nordstrom.
We combed through the gift guides and selected some of our favorites from the mix — scroll down to shop them!
Arielle Charnas’s Gift Picks on Amazon
Clothing Gifts for Women
- Goodthreads Women’s Cotton Shaker Stitch Turtleneck Sweater, $27.95–$40; amazon.com
- Commando Women’s Perfect Control Faux Leather Leggings, $42.99–$98; amazon.com
- Amazon Essentials Women’s French Terry Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt, $17.02; amazon.com
- Schutz Women’s Bette Kitten-Heeled Bootie, $182–$225; amazon.com
- Sam Edelman Women’s Fayette Boots, $157.50–$306.41; amazon.com
- Amazon Essentials Women’s Plush Button-Front Coat, $59; amazon.com
Accessories Gifts for Women
- Ugg Women’s Cozy Sparkle Sock Gift Set Sockshosiery, $49.95; amazon.com
- Wiwiw Fashion Hoop Earrings Beaded Bohemian Hoop Dangle Earrings for Women Girls Gold Plated, $7.99 (orig. $8.99); amazon.com
- Loeffler Randall Women’s Knot Headband, $45.50 (orig. $65); amazon.com
- Jennifer Zeuner Jewelry Women’s Marta Necklace, $220; amazon.com
- The Laundress Women’s No 10 Bundle, $60; amazon.com
- Leminimo Leather Marble Passport Cover Passport Holder With RFID Blocking, $9.97; amazon.com
Gifts for Men
- Amazon Essentials Men’s Skinny-Fit Casual Stretch Khaki Pant, $13.79–$24; amazon.com
- Goodthreads Men’s Long-Sleeve Brushed Flannel Shirt, $23.30–$30; amazon.com
- Amazon Essentials Men’s Mid-Weight Puffer Vest, $30; amazon.com
- Buttoned Down Men’s 100% Premium Cashmere Quarter-Zip Sweater, $49.94–$126.23; amazon.com
Gifts for Kids
- Orolay Children Hooded Down Coat Girls Quilted Puffer Jacket Boys Winter Jackets, $129.99; amazon.com
- Moon and Back by Hanna Andersson Family Matching Holiday PJ Set-100% Organic Cotton, $25–$32; amazon.com
- Gift Boutique Women’s Balloon Elephant Money Bank, $60; amazon.com
- Amazon Essentials Girls’ Baby 6-Pack Short-Sleeve Bodysuit, $9.74–$17.01 (orig. $18); amazon.com
Rachel Parcell’s Gift Picks on Amazon
Clothing Gifts for Women
- Rocorose Women’s Turtleneck Ribbed Elbow Long Sleeve Knit Sweater Dress, $30.99–$37.99; amazon.com
- Lark & Ro Women’s Long Sleeve Tie Neck Blouse, $15.14–$29; amazon.com
- Amazon Essentials Women’s French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpant, $18–$18.50; amazon.com
- Schutz Women’s Cendi Point Toe Vinyl Pumps, $62–$155; amazon.com
- Alo Yoga Women’s High Waisted Moto Legging, $50.99–$118; amazon.com
- Daily Ritual Women’s Long-Sleeve Split-Hem Tunic, $13.06–$26; amazon.com
- Lark & Ro Women’s Lightweight Trench Coat, $46.71–$76.12 (orig. $79); amazon.com
Accessories Gifts for Women
- 12 Pieces Pearl Hair Clips Large Hair Clips Pins Barrette Ties Hair for Women, $7.99; amazon.com
- Makone Pearl Headbands for Women Top Knot Velvet Headband Vintage Wide Hairband, $14.99 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com
- Classic Plaid Blanket Oversized Cozy Scarf, $12.89; amazon.com
- Sojos Heart Shaped Sunglasses Clout Goggle Vintage Cat Eye Mod Style Retro Glasses Kurt Cobain, $9.91; amazon.com
- Rebecca Minkoff Women’s Avery Mini Tote Bag, $79.20; amazon.com
- Sydhood 2 Pieces Women Leather Belt Faux Leather Waist Belts with Double O-Ring Buckle, $15.99–$16.99; amazon.com
Gifts for Men
- Goodthreads Men’s Bomber Jacket, $41.32–$50; amazon.com
- Amazon Essentials Men’s Slim RFID Blocking Card Case Minimalist Wallet, $16.56; amazon.com
- Mvmt Rise Watches 39 MM Unisex Analog Watch, $140; amazon.com
- Ugg Men’s Kenton Slipper, $99.95; amazon.com
- Amazon Essentials Men’s Full-Zip Polar Fleece Vest, $19.50; amazon.com
Gifts for Kids
- Amazon Essentials Girl’s Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Vest, $20; amazon.com
- Freshly Picked Little/Big Girl Boy Kids Leather Sneaker Mocc, $59 (orig. $70); amazon.com
- Hope & Henry Girls Turtleneck Sweater Dress, $26.95; amazon.com
- Amazon/J.Crew Brand – LOOK by crewcuts Boy’s Crewneck Raglan Sweatshirt, $25; amazon.com
- Amazon Essentials Kids’ Baby and Toddler Zip-Front Footed Sleeper, $11; amazon.com
