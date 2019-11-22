Arielle Charnas and Rachel Parcell Just Revealed Their Most Stylish Gift Picks on Amazon

Image zoom Courtesy: Rachel Parcell; Arielle Charnas

It’s the most wonderful time of the year… to shop for gifts on Amazon! To help you make the perfect picks, two of fashion’s most notable influencers, Arielle Charnas and Rachel Parcell, have created their own holiday gift guides exclusively for the site.

The guides include their favorite styles to gift friends and family that are all available from the retail giant, and their own unique tastes definitely shine through with each pick. Charnas loves a good everyday staple with a twist, while Parcell’s signature style can be described as timeless and feminine. Hand-picked items include everything from sweaters to leggings to accessories for women, men, and kids. Each influencer has her own dedicated landing page on Amazon, making it easy to shop their selections.

“To me, the holidays represent close family and friends. It’s also the busiest time of the year! I’m so grateful for Amazon making it so easy to shop for everyone on my gifting list,” Charnas wrote at the top of her gift guide. Some of the most noteworthy gift picks from Charnas’ list include this slouchy $40 turtleneck sweater , this set of cozy and sparkly Ugg socks, and the newly launched children’s version of the viral Orolay coat.

As for Parcell’s gift guide, she wrote, “The holidays are a time to spend with those you love most, and build memories together that will last a lifetime! Amazon makes it simple and fun to shop and give something special to everyone on your list.” The things we’re eyeing most from her list are these Alo Yoga Moto leggings that everyone in Hollywood wears, this set of 12 unique pearl hair clips that are only $8, and this tie-dye puffer vest for kids that we wish came in adult sizes.

In case you’re unfamiliar with the stylish duo, Charnas is the founder of the blog Something Navy (which will launch a clothing line in April 2020), and Parcell is the lifestyle blogger behind Pink Peonies. Both have more than a million Instagram followers, respectively, and have launched namesake collections at Nordstrom.

We combed through the gift guides and selected some of our favorites from the mix — scroll down to shop them!

Arielle Charnas’s Gift Picks on Amazon

Clothing Gifts for Women

Goodthreads Women’s Cotton Shaker Stitch Turtleneck Sweater, $27.95–$40; amazon.com

Commando Women’s Perfect Control Faux Leather Leggings, $42.99–$98; amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Women’s French Terry Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt, $17.02; amazon.com

Schutz Women’s Bette Kitten-Heeled Bootie, $182–$225; amazon.com

Sam Edelman Women’s Fayette Boots, $157.50–$306.41; amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Women’s Plush Button-Front Coat, $59; amazon.com

Accessories Gifts for Women

Ugg Women’s Cozy Sparkle Sock Gift Set Sockshosiery, $49.95; amazon.com

Wiwiw Fashion Hoop Earrings Beaded Bohemian Hoop Dangle Earrings for Women Girls Gold Plated, $7.99 (orig. $8.99); amazon.com

Loeffler Randall Women’s Knot Headband, $45.50 (orig. $65); amazon.com

Jennifer Zeuner Jewelry Women’s Marta Necklace, $220; amazon.com

The Laundress Women’s No 10 Bundle, $60; amazon.com

Leminimo Leather Marble Passport Cover Passport Holder With RFID Blocking, $9.97; amazon.com

Gifts for Men

Amazon Essentials Men’s Skinny-Fit Casual Stretch Khaki Pant, $13.79–$24; amazon.com

Goodthreads Men’s Long-Sleeve Brushed Flannel Shirt, $23.30–$30; amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Men’s Mid-Weight Puffer Vest, $30; amazon.com

Buttoned Down Men’s 100% Premium Cashmere Quarter-Zip Sweater, $49.94–$126.23; amazon.com

Gifts for Kids

Orolay Children Hooded Down Coat Girls Quilted Puffer Jacket Boys Winter Jackets, $129.99; amazon.com

Moon and Back by Hanna Andersson Family Matching Holiday PJ Set-100% Organic Cotton, $25–$32; amazon.com

Gift Boutique Women’s Balloon Elephant Money Bank, $60; amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Girls’ Baby 6-Pack Short-Sleeve Bodysuit, $9.74–$17.01 (orig. $18); amazon.com

Rachel Parcell’s Gift Picks on Amazon

Clothing Gifts for Women

Rocorose Women’s Turtleneck Ribbed Elbow Long Sleeve Knit Sweater Dress, $30.99–$37.99; amazon.com

Lark & Ro Women’s Long Sleeve Tie Neck Blouse, $15.14–$29; amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Women’s French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpant, $18–$18.50; amazon.com

Schutz Women’s Cendi Point Toe Vinyl Pumps, $62–$155; amazon.com

Alo Yoga Women’s High Waisted Moto Legging, $50.99–$118; amazon.com

Daily Ritual Women’s Long-Sleeve Split-Hem Tunic, $13.06–$26; amazon.com

Lark & Ro Women’s Lightweight Trench Coat, $46.71–$76.12 (orig. $79); amazon.com

Accessories Gifts for Women

12 Pieces Pearl Hair Clips Large Hair Clips Pins Barrette Ties Hair for Women, $7.99; amazon.com

Makone Pearl Headbands for Women Top Knot Velvet Headband Vintage Wide Hairband, $14.99 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com

Classic Plaid Blanket Oversized Cozy Scarf, $12.89; amazon.com

Sojos Heart Shaped Sunglasses Clout Goggle Vintage Cat Eye Mod Style Retro Glasses Kurt Cobain, $9.91; amazon.com

Rebecca Minkoff Women’s Avery Mini Tote Bag, $79.20; amazon.com

Sydhood 2 Pieces Women Leather Belt Faux Leather Waist Belts with Double O-Ring Buckle, $15.99–$16.99; amazon.com

Gifts for Men

Goodthreads Men’s Bomber Jacket, $41.32–$50; amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Men’s Slim RFID Blocking Card Case Minimalist Wallet, $16.56; amazon.com

Mvmt Rise Watches 39 MM Unisex Analog Watch, $140; amazon.com

Ugg Men’s Kenton Slipper, $99.95; amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Men’s Full-Zip Polar Fleece Vest, $19.50; amazon.com

Gifts for Kids

Amazon Essentials Girl’s Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Vest, $20; amazon.com

Freshly Picked Little/Big Girl Boy Kids Leather Sneaker Mocc, $59 (orig. $70); amazon.com

Hope & Henry Girls Turtleneck Sweater Dress, $26.95; amazon.com

Amazon/J.Crew Brand – LOOK by crewcuts Boy’s Crewneck Raglan Sweatshirt, $25; amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Kids’ Baby and Toddler Zip-Front Footed Sleeper, $11; amazon.com

