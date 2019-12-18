Mini Me! Something Navy’s Arielle Charnas and Her Daughter Twinned in the Viral Amazon Coat

Image zoom Arielle Charnas/Instagram

Amazon’s famous Orolay coat continues to be one of the most popular outerwear staples this season, especially now that it has Oprah’s stamp of approval. And if you were in New York City recently, you may have spotted the viral “Amazon Coat” worn by a few familiar faces: Arielle Charnas, the founder of Something Navy, and her adorable three-year-old daughter, Ruby Lou.

The mother-daughter duo pulled off the ultimate twinning moment by wearing matching adult and kid versions of the Orolay jacket while walking around the chilly city. “Matching with my girl in the famous coat from @amazonfashion that you all know and love,” she wrote in a post on Instagram.

Charnas recently became an Amazon fashion ambassador, but she has been a fan of the ubiquitous jacket since it emerged last winter. “A girl in my building was wearing it and I was obsessed, so I asked her where she got it,” Charnas told followers in a previous Instagram story. “It’s the cutest, coziest, warmest coat. I love it so much.” In fact, she now owns it in two colors (that we’ve seen on social media, anyway); the red one in her latest post was only recently added to Orolay’s lineup.

Apart from its influencer and celeb backing, the Orolay coat has racked up an impressive 6,200 positive reviews from Amazon shoppers who rave that it keeps them warm without being too outwardly bulky (that’s thanks to its unique stitching that creates a fashionably sleek fit.) And not only is it water-resistant and windproof, but it also has six large pockets that are big enough to store your smartphone, wallet, keys, and anything else you can fit in them. But one of the things customers love the most about the Orolay coat is its side zippers, which unfasten to create more freedom to move — or more room for layers on the days when it’s necessary.

Up until recently, the jacket was only made for adults. So when the children’s version launched a few months ago, it took the Internet by storm — likely for its potential for adorable mommy-and-me photo ops like Charnas’s. It quickly became (and remains) Amazon’s top new release in girls’ outdoor outerwear.

If you want to create your own twinning moment with your kids (or entire family) in the famous “Amazon Coat,” the adult version comes in six different colors and rings in between $140 and $150, while the kids’ version comes in four matching hues (along with a bright yellow) and costs $130. Scroll down to shop this season’s hottest coat that will make for the cutest family photos.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket, $139.99–$149.99; amazon.com; Orolay Children Hooded Down Coat, $129.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.