Arielle Charnas' Husband Brandon Apologizes for 'Offensive' Comments After Intense Backlash

The Something Navy influencer's husband harshly clapped back at critics when Arielle was called out for traveling to the Hamptons after they both tested positive for COVID-19

Arielle Charnas’ husband is apologizing to his wife’s fans and followers for making hurtful comments in response to the criticism over how the couple handled her coronavirus diagnosis.

Brandon Charnas, who is married to the popular influencer behind fashion and lifestyle brand Something Navy, shared a series of apology videos on Friday morning, which were posted to his wife’s Instagram account.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Brandon wanted to come on here and address what had happened. How he reacted to a message or messages that he received that really upset him,” Arielle, who recently came under fire for traveling to the Hamptons after finding out she had tested positive for COVID-19, said in an Instagram Story video.

Taking over his wife’s account, Brandon expressed regret for “some of the things that I’ve said over the last couple of weeks.”

“At the time, it may have felt like I was defending my family and protecting my family, but I realize now how stupid what I did was and how offensive it was and I’m sorry,” he continued. “I was caught in the heat of the moment.”

“I just want anyone that I offended to know it’s not something I meant, I didn’t mean any of the things,” he added. “Saying them to try and hurt someone back that hurt me is wrong and that is not the type of role model that I want to be for my two daughters as they continue to grow up.”

Image zoom Image zoom

Left: Arielle Charnas Arielle Charnas/Instagram Right: Brandon Charnas Arielle Charnas/Instagram

RELATED: Arielle Charnas Cries Over Backlash from Her Tone-Deaf Coronavirus Response: 'We're Not Bad People'

Brandon’s social media comments came amid a massive backlash over the family’s decision to leave New York City for the Hamptons after Arielle tested positive for the novel coronavirus — calling on a doctor friend to diagnose her quickly and efficiently via a drive-through test at an urgent care facility in Manhattan that wasn’t offering the same convenient service to all patients.

Fans were quick to call out the Something Navy founder for flaunting her “privilege” on social media, which eventually led the influencer to post a tearful video of her own and apologize to “anyone that I unintentionally harmed in the course of my decision-making.”

She went on to explain that although the time between when she tested positive (March 18) and the time she left her New York City home for the Hamptons did not correspond to the CDC-mandate self-isolation policy, she quarantined for 14 days from the onset of her initial symptoms.

"We all make mistakes, including me, especially when a crisis such as this is developing so quickly. My family and I are truly sorry to those we have offended for not appearing to be taking this crisis gravely seriously, and we are committed to making informed, responsible decisions moving forward," she said.

Image zoom Arielle Charnas Arielle Charnas/Instagram

As the criticism grew, fans began posting negative comments they had received from Brandon — and calling on Arielle to address his behavior.

In response to a letter from one of the influencer’s followers, who spoke out against her “reckless” behavior, Brandon replied to their Instagram Story, writing, “You are such a loser. Get a life.”

“Cornell was a safety school. Hahahaha,” he added, a reference to the university the fan attends.

Responding to another series of critical Instagram posts shared by a social media user, Brandon wrote, “Who cares? You’re irrelevant.”

“You don’t have the facts and you had potential,” he added. “Now you have to be blocked. You are just like the haters and gossip columns.”

Although Brandon apologized for recent comments he made, an account that has been monitoring the situation posted a screenshot of an older comment he made back in 2016, in which he also lashed out at a fan.

“Good thing you went private after posting your disgusting comments - because some of your pictures were pretty,” he wrote, adding a pig emoji. “Oink.”

“For those always defending Arielle, how do you defend this?” the fan account wrote last month, weeks after Arielle shared her own apology video. “She still hasn’t said anything about her husband and his actions during this time but as the first picture shows, he has a pattern of abusive language.”

RELATED: Arielle Charnas Returns to Social Media After 3-Week Hiatus Following Coronavirus Backlash

After taking a three-week break from social media in response to the controversy, Arielle returned to Instagram in late April. Her husband’s account is private.

“We missed you guys so much!! Thank you for letting me take time to reflect and be with my family,” she wrote alongside the photo with her two daughters.

“It has opened my eyes in so many ways both personally and professionally and it is this growth that I am extremely grateful for,” she wrote. “Can’t wait to reconnect with you all – love you guys.”

Shortly before her husband's apology, Arielle also thanked her fans for their "constructive criticism."

"I really appreciate that. I'm looking forward to reading through them, hopefully responding to some people and just making my platform a source of light and positivity and sharing ways that we can help out during these scary times ,but also keeping your mind a little occupied with some fun, light, happy content," she said.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.