Here’s Exactly What Arielle Charnas Is Shopping For on Amazon Prime Day

When we play a game of ‘celebrities, they’re just like us!’ one of our favorite thought exercises is always: What normy stuff are they buying? When you set aside the high street shopping sprees and gregarious gifting suites, at the end of the day, don’t they lie in bed and shop for little delights and useful gadgets just like the rest of us?

Today, on the dawn of Amazon’s holiest holiday, Prime Day, we have the occasion to see, quite literally, what one of our favorite influencers is adding to her cart. Arielle Charnas of the blog Something Navy has paired up with Amazon to curate a selection of her favorite fashion deals.

Today through July 16, Charnas is serving up some of her top picks out of Amazon’s endless Prime Day deals in a dedicated landing page, so that we can shop along in style.

Known for her impeccable taste and pulled-together personal style, there’s never a moment when we don’t want to steal her entire look. Today, that pursuit is even easier (and way, way cheaper) thanks to all of the wildly marked-down deals. FYI, you need to select size and color options for some items to populate the deal coupon.

Shop some of our top Something Navy Amazon Prime Day picks below, including styles from Splendid, Daily Ritual, Calvin Klein, adidas, Rebecca Taylor, AG Adriano Goldschmied, Amazon Essentials and more, and see everything she’s adding to her cart here.

Core 10 Women’s (XS-3X) ‘Build Your Own’ Yoga Pant

Image zoom

Buy It! Core 10 Women’s ‘Build Your Own’ Yoga Pant – Full-Length Legging, $22 (orig. $57); amazon.com

find. Women’s Block Heel Mule Open-Toe Sandals

Image zoom

Buy It! find. Women’s Block Heel Mule Open-Toe Sandals, $23.80 (orig. $34); amazon.com

find. Women’s Sleeveless Maxi Jersey Dress With Side Slit

Image zoom

Buy It! find. Women’s Sleeveless Maxi Jersey Dress With Side Slit, $21 (orig. $30); amazon.com

Daily Ritual Women’s Cozy Knit Hooded Pullover

Image zoom

Buy It! Daily Ritual Women’s Cozy Knit Hooded Pullover, $20 (orig. $28); amazon.com