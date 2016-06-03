Ariel Winter Wears the Shortest Daisy Dukes (Again) on Set of Her New Film

Ariel Winter has been on a festival fashion style streak ever since she attended Coachella (she loves a good lacy bralette), and it looks like we can expect it to continue well into summer. During fittings for a new film, she shared a glimpse of her teeny denim shorts and even tinier crop top that’s giving us strong festival flashbacks.

Source: Ariel Winter/Instagram

The star is in Knoxville, Tennessee shooting the film Dog Years and snapped a mirror selfie during a break from fittings to show off her cutoff white crop top tank, distressed, frayed shorts and lace-up combat boots.

If the shorts happen to look familiar, it’s because she wore a nearly identical pair during Coachella weekend with her boyfriend Laurent Claude Gaudette.

Source: Ariel Winter/Instagram

Shortly after her selfie, she shared another Instagram of a sign criticizing school dress code unfairness that includes the line, “Instead of shaming girls for their bodies teach boys that girls are not sexual objects.”

She’s been known to stand up for women’s right to express themselves however they like in the past. When Kim Kardashian West shared her nude selfie, Winter defended her saying, “I think she’s promoting body positivity. You know, young girls being able to express that they don’t have a stick-thin body — they’re curvy.”

— Colleen Kratofil