Ariel Winter Steps Out in Shirt That Asks, 'Do My Nipples Offend You?'

Ariel Winter often turns to social media to defend her clothing choices — see some of her best responses to haters, here — but this time, she just wore her message on a t-shirt.

The Modern Family star stepped out to lunch in Studio City, California, on Tuesday with boyfriend Levi Meaden wearing a simple top with a bold message: “Do my nipples offend you.” The best part? A similar tee is available on Amazon for just $15.99 — and yes, it’s on Prime, meaning members can rock the anti-body shaming statement in no time.

She paired the cropped white shirt with black shorts, sneakers and a red and black handbag.

Earlier this month, Winter deleted her Twitter account due to the “constant negativity she experiences” on the social media site.

“Ariel has taken a break from Twitter and engaging with commenters on her other platforms because of the constant negativity she experiences. She needs a moment to breathe and enjoy herself without judgement,” the 20-year-old actress’ rep told PEOPLE.

Winter has long clapped back at trolls who comment on her body or style. She previously told PEOPLE, “My thing is that I feel good about myself, and that’s what’s important.”

The actress has always been a big proponent of wearing outfits that make her feel good, even if it causes controversy on social media. When she wore a very glam mini dress to a Modern Family panel last year at which her cast members were in much more causal outfits, she defended her choice.

“Why TF does anyone care that I didn’t dress casual like everyone else for the panel? Why do I have to be like everyone else?” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“Why can’t people just let other people feel good about themselves and do what they want?” Winter continued. “WEAR WHATEVER YOU WANT PEOPLE! As long as you feel good about yourself that’s what matters. I know I did. Don’t ever let anyone stifle who you are and how your express yourself. Rant over :)”

Lately, however, Winter has opted for glam looks on the red carpet, including the premieres of Pacific Rim Uprising and The Last Movie Star.