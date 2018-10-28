Ariel Winter Transforms Into Pamela Anderson for Halloween — and Her Boyfriend Is Kid Rock!

Now this is a couple’s costume!

Taking their tradition of wearing matching Halloween costumes to the next level, this year Ariel Winter and boyfriend Levi Meaden upped the ante by transforming into Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock.

While attending a festive bash on Saturday, the Modern Family star, 20, and Meaden, 31, wore spot-on costumes that paid homage to the outfits the one-time couple wore to the American Music Awards in 2002.

Winter wore a sparkly cropped halter top with a matching skirt with slits on the side, while Meaden wore a white top, jeans and an American flag belt. Showing just how seriously they took their getups, the couple both wore blonde wigs, and Meaden also donned a hat and a pair of sunglasses.

Just in case her fans didn’t know exactly what look they were referencing, Winter shared a photo of their costumes alongside a shot of the former flames from back in the day.

“Don’t worry, we’re also concerned by the accuracy,” she joked in the caption.

Alongside his own side-by-side images, Meaden wrote, “I’m not gonna say nailed it buttt….”

Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

But as Winter’s Modern Family costar Sarah Hyland pointed out, it wasn’t just the clothes and accessories that the couple nailed.

“Omg the EYEBROWS! YES!!!” Hyland commented on the image.

Ariel Winter/Instagram

RELATED: Levi Meaden on ‘Trying to Navigate’ Fame and Keeping a ‘Private Life’ with Girlfriend Ariel Winter

Opening up about the pair’s relationship, Meaden, who recently starred in Breaking In, told PEOPLE in May that it’s helpful to be dating someone who works in the same industry — especially when it comes to making career decisions.

“We can ask each other to weigh in,” he remarked. “We also try to, in our private life, keep it separate from the industry and try to keep it grounded and normal and about us.”

Plus, he always has a partner to run lines with.

“It helps when it’s somebody else who is in the industry,” he added. “It helps when you get a role and run it past each other and see what they think and read the script and try things. It’s really helpful.”

Levi Meaden and Ariel Winter Frazer Harrison/Getty

Winter previously told PEOPLE that she “definitely” sees herself someday tying the knot with her beau.

“Definitely, I definitely do,” Winter said in November of last year, shortly after the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary. “That’s definitely my goal, long-term is definitely my goal.”