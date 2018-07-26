Ariel Winter‘s proud of her body and not afraid to show it off.

The 20-year-old Modern Family actress flashed her rear end for the camera in a skimpy black thong bikini while laying on the ground on top of a white towel.

“As if!” Winter captioned the photo.

Despite having to deal with online trolls who hate on Winter for showing her skin, the actress has defended her right to bare her body on the internet.

“If you want to wear a short skirt and show your body like I do, it doesn’t mean you’re a whore. And it doesn’t mean you’re not one,” Winter, told The Hollywood Reporter. “People call me stupid because I post photos of my butt when the real thing is, I love my butt. I love butts! Why stifle yourself because other people can’t handle it?”

In 2015, Winter decided to reduce her breasts from a size 32F to a 34D after facing online bullying – and dealing with “excruciating” back pain.

