Modern Family Star Ariel Winter Shares Photos 'Pre Makeup' After Dying Hair Strawberry Blonde

Ariel Winter is going au natural!

The Modern Family actress, 22, shared a series of makeup-free selfies on Instagram Tuesday — and shared her love for Pokemon Go! in the process.

“pictured: my face pre makeup,” Winter wrote in the caption for the series of three snaps, in which she shows off her new strawberry-blonde hair color.

“not pictured: my phone under this sweater with the recently downloaded Pokémon Go app waiting for me to catch em all,” she added in the caption.

The actress debuted her hair transformation in late February, just a few days after the series production wrap on Modern Family, on which Winter has starred as Alex Dunphy since 2009.

“bye bye dark hair 🙂 I don’t think I’ll miss you :)))” Winter wrote in the caption for a series of photos to bid adieu to her dark locks.

The following day, Winter shared a few new shots featuring the lighter hair color.

“🍓🍰I’m a strawberry and a shortcake sooooo new nickname?🍓🍰🥰🤓” she wrote alongside the snaps.

Winter’s colorist, Tabitha Dueñas of the Nine Zero One salon in Los Angeles, previously told PEOPLE that the ABC star “never wants to go back to black,” the color she had to dye her hair for her role as Alex.

“With Modern Family‘s long run ending, Ariel is finally free to have the hair color she wants,” Dueñas said. “She wanted to strip out the black and go back to her strawberry golden blonde look we had done previously when she was on break from filming. She said she never wants to go back to black again.”

Winter is a self-described hair chameleon, and previously told PEOPLE that a trip to the salon is a big confidence booster.

“Every time I come out of getting my hair done I feel like a new woman,” she said. “I’m pretty adventurous with my hair, I’ll try a lot of things.”

And while many fans associate Winter with her dark hair from Modern Family, her natural hair is actually much lighter.

“People never guess, but my natural hair color is dirty blonde,” Winter said. “I’ve always had dark eyebrows so I was that person. I have dirty blonde hair and really dark eyebrows and dark eyes. I’ve dyed it so many times in the past so really the most important thing for me with my hair now is trying to keep my hair healthy.”

Shortly before Winter’s most recent hair transformation, she celebrated the conclusion of the beloved sitcom alongside her fellow Modern Family stars at a wrap party at Sunset Room Hollywood.

Sarah Hyland, Sofia Vergara and Winter all looked coordinated in black dresses for the fete, which featured a walk-in closet entrance complete with props from the show.

Winter shared a farewell post to the show on her last day of filming, posing outside of her trailer.

“In just a few hours we will series wrap on @abcmodernfam, and along with everything else, I will be saying goodbye to the trailer I have had for almost a decade,” she wrote on Instagram. “Goodbye trailer! Goodbye Alex plaque! 😢 #modernfamily #memories #family#farewell”