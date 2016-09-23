Ariel Winter Shares Her Butt Contouring Process on Instagram

Complicated makeup techniques have just reached an all time high. Everyone’s seen contouring, highlighting and strobing before, and there’s even people who contour their ears (Kylie Jenner) and their cleavage (also Kylie Jenner), but we have yet to encounter butt contouring — until now. Ariel Winter shared a behind-the-scenes pic at a secret photo shoot showing her makeup artist hard at work applying makeup to her bare derrière.

On Thursday, Winter shared a pic of makeup artist and hairstylist Kip Zachary beautifying her bottom area writing, “BUTT really, don’t miss a spot. #secretshoot #embraceyourcurves”

She was posing in a slouchy denim jacket, pointy-toe heels and nothing else, which is totally on-point with her body positive social media motto. In fact, she discussed the importance of embracing her curves last weekend on the Emmys red carpet.

“Yeah it is something that is important to me sending the message that everybody’s body is beautiful,” she told the People/Entertainment Weekly Network . “It’s very important for me to be who I am.”

She added that she chose her Yousef Al-Jasmi gown (which Kylie Jenner previously wore in a shorter version) because it was one of the first dresses she picked. “I am a curvier girl, so have to pick things for my body,”she said on the red carpet. “It is something really important for me — everybody’s bodies are beautiful.”

What do you think of butt contouring? Has the trend gone too far? Share in the comments below.