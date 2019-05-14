Ariel Winter Shows Off Her New Red Locks in Strapless Dress

Ariel Winter‘s fiery hair is making its red carpet debut!

Just over a week after sharing her new ‘do on social media, Winter, 21, brought her red locks to the Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE Upfronts party in New York on Monday night.

The Modern Family actress stunned in a strapless, black dress with silver sequins, and accessorized her look with a black waist belt and silver heels. Winter’s styled, red waves helped highlight her dark carpet ensemble.

During the event, Winter also posed with her Modern Family costar, Nolan Gould, who looked dapper in a black and white, plaid suit.

The actress debuted her new red locks via Instagram on May 4 — and referenced Disney’s 1989 classic, The Little Mermaid, as the inspiration for her photo where she showed off her bright, new ‘do.

“Part of yourrrrrr worrrrrld,” she captioned the new hair photos, quoting the iconic Alan Menken and Howard Ashmad ballad that the film’s main character, Ariel, famously sings.

The bold, new color was a big switch up for Winter, who has long been known for her jet-black hair.

Image zoom Ariel Winter Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Image zoom Ariel Winter Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Image zoom Nolan Gould and Ariel Winter Craig Barritt/Getty

Winter’s new ‘do came after a noticeable weight loss for the actress.

Earlier this week, Winter defended herself after an Instagram commenter said it was “obvious” she had extensive plastic surgery.

The young star previously explained that her body changed over the last year after changing up her antidepressants, but despite coming clean, the actress still deals with body shamers who accuse her of getting plastic surgery.

“How many surgeries have you had on your body and face now?” the person wrote, before deciding that Winter had “Two breast reductions, that’s obvious, cheek bone and chin shaving and lip fillers. Pretty obvious, she looks so different #Truth.”

Winter initially let the rude comment go, but then decided to set the record straight.

“I wasn’t going to reply but I HAVE to ask…what the f— is cheek bone and chin shaving????” she responded. “You’re also wrong about all of it by the way 🙂 one breast reduction and I lost weight but you do you boo.”

Plastic surgery is one of the many things people have accused Winter of doing to lose weight. In January, she had to shut down another critic who said she was doing drugs.

She sarcastically responded, “Yes!! My psychiatrist switched me from my previous antidepressant that didn’t work and made me gain weight, to coke/meth!! Definitely not a new one that worked and then regulated my metabolism. Coke/meth was a controversial decision but she stands by it.”

While Winter was joking, part of her response is the truth — she switched from an antidepressant that wasn’t helping her anymore and was making her gain weight, to a new combination of medications.

“I started the process again and was able to find a great combination of medication that works for me,” she explained in April. “The change in medication instantly made me drop all of the weight I couldn’t lose before by just giving me back a metabolism. That was very unexpected.”

Winter said that she’s feeling much better now, but admitted to missing some of her curves.

“While I feel better mentally with the change, and it’s nice to work out and have your body actually respond, but I want to gain a few pounds of muscle and get healthier,” she said. “Also want my butt back…”