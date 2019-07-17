Surprise! Ariel Winter Is a Natural Blonde and More Things We Learned from the Hair Chameleon

Image zoom Presley Ann/Getty Images for Ulta Beauty

Ariel Winter‘s secret weapon when she wants to feel her best? A good blowout.

“Every time I come out of getting my hair done I feel like a new woman,” Winter, 21, told PEOPLE at the launch of her latest partnership with Ulta Beauty.

The Modern Family star has teamed with the beauty giant for the launch of its new signature in-store blow-out services.

The self-professed hair chameleon said she loves switching up her look, especially since she’s become known for the dyed-black style she’s worn for eleven seasons as Alex Dunphy on Modern Family.

“I’m pretty adventurous with my hair, I’ll try a lot of things,” she said. “Alex doesn’t change up her look that much. I don’t experiment with it [on the show] so it’s fun for me to do it outside of work.”

Her latest hair experiment is being a redhead, one that she says she’s loving so far.

“It makes me feel like a new me,” Winter shared of her copper locks. “After I got it done, I was looking in the mirror and I felt like a completely different person. I was pretty shocked that my hair color could make me look so different and a lot of people will not recognize me. They don’t piece it together because the hair looks so different for them, but I like it a lot.”

Another surprising fact fans might not know about Winter is that although most people are used to seeing her with black hair, she’s a natural blonde.

“People never guess, but my natural hair color is dirty blonde,” she shared. “I’ve always had dark eyebrows so I was that person. I have dirty blonde hair and really dark eyebrows and dark eyes. I’ve dyed it so many times in the past so really the most important thing for me with my hair now is trying to keep my hair healthy.”

Image zoom Ariel Winter for Ulta Beauty Presley Ann/Getty Images for Ulta Beauty

Winter said she wanted to partner with Ulta because of the chain’s focus on inclusivity and beauty for all.

“Ulta Beauty and myself have similar ideals,” she said. “I’m very big on inclusivity and diversity and self-empowerment and self-confidence, and I think we kind of share the same views together.”

Nick Stenson, VP of Ulta’s Salon Services, said that Winter’s style and personality are perfect for the partnership.

“She’s such a great fit for us,” Stenson shared. “She’s a busy, working woman, her hair always looks so great and she just made a major hair change.”

Ulta’s five signature blowout looks are: tousled texture, sophisticated chic, weightless volume, vintage curls, and beachy waves, all of which are currently available for $35 at all of the beauty giant’s in-store salons nationwide.