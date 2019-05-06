Ariel Winter Looks Unrecognizable as She Channels The Little Mermaid with New Red Hair

Hold on to your dinglehoppers, Ariel Winter‘s changed up her hair and she’s serving major Little Mermaid vibes.

The Modern Family actress, 21, debuted new red locks on Instagram, Saturday — ones that made her look like Ariel, the animated heroine at the center of Disney’s 1989 classic The Little Mermaid.

Winter saw the resemblance, too. “Part of yourrrrrr worrrrrld,” she captioned the new hair photos, quoting the iconic Alan Menken and Howard Ashmad ballad Ariel sings in the film.

It’s a big switch up for Winter, who has long been known for her jet-black hair.

RELATED: Must-See Celebrity Hair Changes

So who made this happen? It appears it was all thanks to hairstylist Tim Dueñas and colorist Tabitha Dueñas. The duo worked on her together at Nine Zero One Salon, Tim tackling her “mermaid shag” and Tabitha giving her color a jolt.

“And just like that, another #timandtabcolab for Ariel Winter,” Time wrote on his own Instagram, alongside a sea of mermaid emoji.

“Spent the day with this little mermaid,” added Tabitha. “I love doing a big change!! Stay tuned for details on how we took her from black to Disney Red!!”

Their work earned Winter praise online. “Love,” wrote Bella Thorne, on Instagram — while another friend told winter “you look SO good wow.”

“That hair color suits your name,” wrote a fan.

Winter’s new ‘do comes after a noticeable weight loss for the actress.

Trolls accused her of using drugs to lose weight, but the difference had more to do with shifts in her mental and physical health, according to the star.

Back in April, she shared on her Instagram Stories that the slim down was the result of switching her antidepressants, explaining that she had gained weight initially from antidepressants and eventually accepted her body at a heavier weight but went off the drug a few months ago when it wasn’t working.

“For years I had been on anti-depressants that caused me to gain weight that I couldn’t lose no matter what I did,” Winter said. “It was always frustrating for me because I wanted to be able to get fit and feel like the work I was doing was paying off, but it never felt that way. I had accepted it and moved on. I stayed on those medications for so long because the process is really long and difficult. I wasn’t ready to go through it again so I just accepted feeling eh instead of trying to find something to actually feel better.”

Image zoom Ariel Winter Santiago Felipe/Getty

RELATED: Ariel Winter Celebrates 21st Birthday with Pizza After Slamming Trolls Who Said She’s Too Thin

Winter said that last year she decided she “was sick of feeling” stuck, and looked for alternatives.

“I started the process again and was able to find a great combination of medication that works for me,” she said. “The change in medication instantly made me drop all of the weight I couldn’t lose before by just giving me back a metabolism. That was very unexpected.”

Though she said she’s in a great place now, Winter did admit she does miss a few of her curves.

“While I feel better mentally with the change, and it’s nice to work out and have your body actually respond, but I want to gain a few pounds of muscle and get healthier,” she said. “Also want my butt back…”