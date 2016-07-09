Ariel Winter Goes 'Back to Black' with Her Hair Color - and Her Fans Are Freaking Out

Vivien Killilea/Getty

Ariel Winter is no longer a redhead. The Modern Family actress returned to her signature dark hair hue Thursday and unveiled her dye job on Instagram with an obligatory sexy selfie.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Back to black,” she captioned the above photo on her feed. Her followers were quick to praise the star’s return to the dark side in the comments, expressing their feelings with tons of of heart, crown and 100 emojis. And many drew comparisons between Winter and fellow teen queen Kylie Jenner. (The resemblance is definitely there.)

The star’s switch from red to black could be for Modern Family filming — or maybe she wanted to return to her more natural shade before starting classes at UCLA this fall. Winter graduated from high school in June and revealed she was joining the UCLA class of 2020.

“Dear sorry body-shamers, I looked HOT in that dress,” the 18-year-old tweeted. “And if you hate it, don’t buy it. But please get a hobby. XOXO Ariel #EmbraceYourBody.”

RELATED VIDEO: Modern Family‘s Ariel Winter Slams Critics That Took Aim at a Skintight Dress She Wore!

She also shared a similar message with fans on Instagram, captioning a recent mirror selfie with a powerful message: “Embrace all that you are. Don’t let those outside voices become your inner voice #mychoice #loveyourcurves.”

What do you think of Winter’s dark hair? How about her candid approach to addressing her haters? Share below.