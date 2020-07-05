Ariel Winter Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair, Channels Emilia Clarke's Game of Thrones Character

Ariel Winter showed off the new blonde locks in a series of photos in her backyard

Ariel Winter, the mother of dragons!

On Saturday, the Modern Family alum, 22, debuted her new platinum blonde hair in a post on social media captioned, "Winter Is Coming!!," which was a popular line from the hit HBO series, Game of Thrones.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In her post, Winter shared a series of photos of herself lounging outside while showing off her new locks, which appears to have been inspired by Emilia Clarke's character Daenerys Targaryen.

Several fans reacted to Winter's new hair, raving about the color transformation. Her boyfriend, Luke Benward, wrote "Targaryen" in the comments section.

Prior to going platinum, the actress rocked a strawberry blonde look that she had done in late February. "I’m a strawberry and a shortcake sooooo new nickname?🍓🍰🥰🤓," Winter wrote at the time while showing off the new hair.

The actress has been slowly transitioning to lighter shades from her signature hair color.

"Bye bye dark hair :) I don’t think I’ll miss you :)))," she had shared with her followers before making the switch to strawberry blonde.

Aside from trips to the hair salon, Winter also recently found herself taking a trip to an emergency room after she accidentally sliced off the top of her thumb while attempting to cook Greek food at home in self-isolation.

"I had chopped four onions just before I chopped this one thing. Chopped four onions and it was great — I just got new knives too," she recalled, holding up her bandaged thumb to the camera while talking to Access in May. "So I went to chop a peeled tomato and sliced the top part of my thumb off on a peeled tomato."