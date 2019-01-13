Famed Jeweler Neil Lane Dishes on Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham's Stunning Wedding Rings

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham tied the knot on Saturday in Haiku Mill in Maui, Hawaii — and the ceremony wouldn’t have been complete without a pair of Neil Lane wedding bands.

Luyendyk, 37, and Burnham, 27, exchanged vows 10 months after getting engaged on The Bachelor‘s After the Final Rose special following the controversial finale, when he proposed to final pick Becca Kufrin. The couple is expecting their first child together, a baby girl.

“It truly was a joy to be part of their long and sometimes arduous journey,” Lane, The Bachelor‘s go-to jeweler, exclusively tells PEOPLE. “But like most romantic novels, love triumphed in the end.”

“My wedding band process with them has been going on for almost two years,” says Lane. “I reconnected with Arie a few months ago to talk about designing the wedding bands. They both came in about a month or so ago and we showed them band samples and discussed ideas and styles.”

“Lauren zeroed in on a glorious diamond band and all the while Arie was just beaming with pride and so much love,” Lane recalls. “You could just feel the loving energy between the two of them.”

“Having a couple both working on the design is probably the best, as they both can add their thoughts and share in the process,” the jeweler adds.

Lane describes Burnham’s custom ring, handmade in platinum, as “really a stunner.”

“It’s set with almost 35 French cut diamonds down the center and surrounded on all three sides with over 200 smaller round diamonds,” he shares.

The total weight of all the diamonds is about 3.9 carats, Lane says.

“I had my eye on mine from the beginning,” Burnham told PEOPLE in December while revealing the rings. “I love diamonds, what girl doesn’t?”

Luyendyk’s design shares a special connection with another Bachelor couple — it’s the same band that former Bachelor Sean Lowe has!

“I don’t mind,” Luyendyk told PEOPLE last month. “It’s a good omen!”

“Arie wanted something special as well but he wanted something he could wear while race car driving,” Lane says of the band, which is made of rose gold fused with platinum. “His hands are always on the wheel, so it isn’t an elaborate, heavy band. It had to be stylish, cool and masculine.”