The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Pregnant Lauren Burnham Reveal Their Gorgeous Wedding Rings

Their Hawaiian wedding is just five weeks away, but The Bachelor‘s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are still working on the finishing touches.

“There are still some things that are up in the air, but we’ve got the major boxes checked,” says Luyendyk, who got engaged to Burnham in March. “I just want to make sure Lauren is happy. If it were up to me, we’d get married tomorrow!”

With the help of famed jeweler Neil Lane, Luyendyk, 37, and Burnham, 26, recently selected their weddings bands.

“I had my eye on mine from the beginning,” says Burnham of her 4-carat eternity band, set with over 200 round and French diamonds. “I love diamonds, what girl doesn’t?”

And Luyendyk admits that his ring, made of platinum and rose gold, has some Bachelor history. “It’s the same one that my buddy [former Bachelor] Sean Lowe has,” he says. “I don’t mind. It’s a good omen!”

After the wedding, Luyendyk and Burnham have another exciting occasion to look forward to — the birth of their baby, due in June.

“We’re so excited,” says Burnham, who says that despite “really bad” morning sickness, things are going smoothly. (They know the gender but aren’t revealing it yet).

As far as the timing, “everything is happening so quickly,” Burnham admits. “But everything has been quick, so it’s kind of fitting in that way!”

Adds Luyendyk: “I’ve always wanted to be a dad and I know Lauren is going to be such a great mom. I see it all in front of me, and that is really gratifying.”