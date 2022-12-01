Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Wife Lauren Burnham Set Their Balenciaga Sneakers on Fire Amid Brand's Controversy

The couple's actions come as Balenciaga continues to face backlash for two of its controversial holiday ads, including one that features children holding teddy bears dressed in bondage

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on December 1, 2022 04:55 PM
Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham burning their Balenciaga shoes
Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty, Arie Luyendyk Jr/instagram

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his wife Lauren Burnham are burning their Balenciaga.

The Bachelor Nation couple posted a video on Instagram showing that they were done with the brand for good after its recent controversial ad campaigns — one of which depicted children holding teddy bears in leather bondage gear.

In the video, the couple is seen grabbing a pair of beige Balenciaga shoes out of the closet and setting it on fire with a blowtorch before dumping it in the trash. Burnham flashes a peace sign at the destroyed pair and says, "bye Balenciaga." The last shot shows the shoes burning down to its soles on the pavement.

Luyendyk captioned the post, "won't miss ya."

Other celebrities have condemned the brand on social media following the release of their controversial teddy bear campaign, including their frequent collaborator Kim Kardashian. She released a statement in late November saying she was "shaken by the disturbing images."

"The safety of children must be held with the highest regard, and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period," Kardashian said.

"I appreciate Balenciaga's removal of the campaigns and apology," she added. "In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again."

She also said she would be "reevaluating" her "relationship with the brand."

The luxury brand apologized for this ad on social media saying, "our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms."

It also initiated a $25 million lawsuit against North Six and Nicholas Des Jardins for another separate controversial ad campaign that was "office" themed. That included a photo with a page from a Supreme Court ruling of United States v. Williams – which deemed the promotion of child pornography illegal – in the background.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Balenciaga claimed that the Supreme Court papers were placed in the campaign photographs without their knowledge and had led to false associations between their company and child pornography, per the New York Times.

Since then the luxury brand said it would add "new controls" in place to prevent similar controversies from happening again, and added that it was also reaching out to "organizations who specialize in child protection and aim at ending child abuse and exploitation."

Related Articles
balenciaga teddybear controversy
A Timeline of Balenciaga's Ad Campaign Scandal
Balenciaga storefront
Balenciaga Wipes Brand's Instagram, Addresses Controversial Campaigns: 'This Was a Wrong Choice'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Kim Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Kim Kardashian Condemns Balenciaga's Controversial Teddy Bear Shoot: 'Disgusted and Outraged'
Brittany Aldean Dumps Her Balenciaga Clothing Amid Brand's Child BDSM Controversy: Trash Day
Brittany Aldean Dumps Her Balenciaga Clothing Amid Brand's Child BDSM Controversy: 'Trash Day'
Kylie Jenner attends the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France
Kylie Jenner Addresses Criticism for Sharing New Photos of Son During Balenciaga Controversy
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Finalize Divorce, Rapper Must Pay $200K Per Month in Child Support
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Kim Kardashian Speaks Out After Ex Kanye West's Antisemitic Remarks: 'Hate Speech Is Never OK'
ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 03: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage at the Power 106 Powerhouse show at Honda Center on June 3, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic)
Adidas Cuts Ties with Kanye West After His 'Unacceptable, Hateful and Dangerous' Antisemitic Comments
Lauren Burnham luyendyk, Arie Luyendyk Jr.
Lauren Burnham Says Watching Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Vasectomy Was 'Awkward' and 'Exciting'
Kanye West attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2015/2016 at Cour Carree du Louvre on March 6, 2015 in Paris, France.
How Kanye West's Antisemitic Comments Lost Him His Billionaire Status as Brands Cut Ties
Kanye West
Kanye West Apologizes to Kim Kardashian for 'Any Stress I Have Caused' amid Co-Parenting Struggles
Khloe Kardashian, Kanye West
Khloé Kardashian, Other Stars Share Support for Jewish People After Kanye West's Antisemitic Remarks
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Ariana Grande and boyfriend
Who Is Ariana Grande's Husband? All About Dalton Gomez
Gigi Hadid, Kanye West, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson
Gigi Hadid Slams Kanye West for Attacking Fashion Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson: 'You're a Bully'
Lauren Luyendyk and Arie Luyendyk Jr.
Lauren Burnham Gets a New Diamond Ring from Arie Luyendyk Jr. as Symbol of Strength in Dark Times