Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Wife Lauren Burnham Set Their Balenciaga Sneakers on Fire Amid Brand's Controversy

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his wife Lauren Burnham are burning their Balenciaga.

The Bachelor Nation couple posted a video on Instagram showing that they were done with the brand for good after its recent controversial ad campaigns — one of which depicted children holding teddy bears in leather bondage gear.

In the video, the couple is seen grabbing a pair of beige Balenciaga shoes out of the closet and setting it on fire with a blowtorch before dumping it in the trash. Burnham flashes a peace sign at the destroyed pair and says, "bye Balenciaga." The last shot shows the shoes burning down to its soles on the pavement.

Luyendyk captioned the post, "won't miss ya."

Other celebrities have condemned the brand on social media following the release of their controversial teddy bear campaign, including their frequent collaborator Kim Kardashian. She released a statement in late November saying she was "shaken by the disturbing images."

"The safety of children must be held with the highest regard, and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period," Kardashian said.

"I appreciate Balenciaga's removal of the campaigns and apology," she added. "In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again."

She also said she would be "reevaluating" her "relationship with the brand."

The luxury brand apologized for this ad on social media saying, "our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms."

It also initiated a $25 million lawsuit against North Six and Nicholas Des Jardins for another separate controversial ad campaign that was "office" themed. That included a photo with a page from a Supreme Court ruling of United States v. Williams – which deemed the promotion of child pornography illegal – in the background.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Balenciaga claimed that the Supreme Court papers were placed in the campaign photographs without their knowledge and had led to false associations between their company and child pornography, per the New York Times.

Since then the luxury brand said it would add "new controls" in place to prevent similar controversies from happening again, and added that it was also reaching out to "organizations who specialize in child protection and aim at ending child abuse and exploitation."