Arianna Huffington Shares Daughter Christina's Wedding Photos: 'Celebrating the Amazing Love'

Christina Huffington, the daughter of the Thrive Global CEO and Huffington Post co-founder, married Vice President of tech investment firm WndrCo LLC Paul Needham

Huffington Post co-founder and Thrive Global CEO Arianna Huffington is celebrating her daughter Christina's marriage.

After tying the knot last year, it appears Christina and Paul Needham honored their love with an additional ceremony over the weekend. Huffington shared photos from the event on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Needham is the Vice President of tech investment firm WndrCo LLC and VP of Strategy at the restaurant media company The Infatuation.

In the photos, the happy couple is seen walking up the aisle hand-in-hand. Christina, an Axios on HBO associate producer, wore an elegant column-style lace dress with a square neckline. Needham wore a classic blue tuxedo and a black tie.

Christina Huffington and Arianna Huffington Christina Huffington and Arianna Huffington | Credit: Ben Gabbe/Getty

"Celebrating the amazing love of my daughter Christina Huffington and her husband, Paul Needham," Huffington wrote on social media. "May the joy of their wedding weekend be with them always! ❤️."

The celebration took place in a lush, grassy field with the aisle and dinner tables adorned with flowers. Christina's sister Isabella coordinated with the decor in a floral-embroidered sheer dress. Arianna selected a black gown with sheer puff sleeves and ribbon appliqué along the bodice.

Last year, the Huffington Post co-founder announced her daughter's union, sharing photos from a dinner she hosted in their honor.

"My first treasure Christina got married last week and this weekend we celebrated her and Paul — beyond thrilled to have him join our family," she wrote alongside photos from the gathering in October 2020.

Christina Huffington Wedding Credit: Arianna Huffington/Instagram

Huffington added, "It was an intimate dinner in our garden with so much love and joy! Thank you so much @putnamflowers, @lucquescatering and the fairy godmother @stefcoveco for a magical evening. 💜💜💜💜."

A month later, the businesswoman shared photos of her daughter and son-in-law enjoying a more intimate wedding celebration than this past weekend.

Christina Huffington Wedding Credit: Arianna Huffington/Instagram

Christina wore a lace sundress paired with gold sandals and Needham opted for a blue suit over a striped button-down.

The photos show the couple flashing wide smiles at a romantic beach venue.