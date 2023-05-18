Ariana Madix Wears 'Slutty Funeral' Dress on 'WWHL' After Tom Sandoval Split: All About Her Look (Exclusive)

The Vanderpump Rules star made sure to make a bold style statement while speaking her truth

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on May 18, 2023 01:20 PM
Ariana Madix WWHL outfit
Photo: Ralph Bavaro/BRAVO

Revenge may be sweet, but looking good while serving it is even better. Ariana Madix knows this well.

The Vanderpump Rules star made a jaw-dropping fashion statement on Wednesday night in another revenge dress on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live.

The episode marked the Bravo star's first appearance on the show since the news of her split from costar Tom Sandoval, 40, and his months-long affair with their castmate Raquel Leviss, 28, came to light in early March. (The Tom Tom restaurateur and Madix were in a nine-year relationship until their breakup.)

Madix, 37, opted to wear what she coined a "slutty funeral" ensemble, a perfect way to bid farewell to the drama.

Her skin-baring Alessandra Rich gown was made up of only a skirt-less bodice and lace on the asymmetrical sleeves plus a one-sided train.

She and her stylist Emily Men teamed the sexy design with Steve Madden stiletto sandals as well as David Yurman rings and a Shay Jewelry diamond stud earring.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Ralph Bavaro/BRAVO
R: Caption . PHOTO: Ralph Bavaro/BRAVO

Makeup artist Caroline Blanchard and hairstylist Julius Michael didn't hold back on Madix's glam, either. The makeup pro created a glowing blushed look with dramatic eyelashes, while the hair expert worked the star's locks into a tousled bun with side-framing pieces.

Bravo shared a cheeky video of the star arriving at the WWHL studios and going from sweats to sexy in seconds.

This wasn't Madix's first "revenge" ensemble. Last month, Bravo released photos of the upcoming Vanderpump Rules reunion, for which Madix wore an abs-baring MONOT cropped jacket and cutout long pencil skirt, both in a red-hot color.

Madix's getup wasn't the only thing grabbing viewers' attention during the Wednesday night WWHL interview.

When asked by Cohen if she had any suspicions about Sandoval and Leviss, Madix explained, "Well, when he would not come home or he would be out super late, I would ask him, 'Where were you? What were you doing?' And he would say, 'I was at Schwartz's.' And I would say, 'Really? Let me see your phone.' And he would say, 'Sure, here you go.' So I would look at his texts, I would look at his phone."

"He was very good at concealing his double life and hiding all of the evidence," she continued, noting how she was only "picking up on" something that was "going on with him mentally."

She also called the restaurateur's apology tour, seen in the season 10 Vanderpump Rules finale also aired Wednesday, "laughable."

And, if fans had any questions on where Madix stands with Sandoval's best friend and business partner Tom Schwartz, she wasn't shy to call him one of her ex's "little flying monkeys," later accusing him of "covering" for Sandoval and "actively participating in my downfall."

